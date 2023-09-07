Elaine Crowley targeted again in bizarre internet scam using her image

“It’s getting out of control at this stage.”

Broadcaster Elaine Crowley continues to be targeted by internet scammers trying to swindle money from the public by using her image.

For the second time in a week, fake ads have appeared on Instagram using the attractive presenter’s face.

“Another couple of scams. So sorry to anyone who’s lost money but this has nothing to do with me. @meta please do something. It’s getting out of control at this stage. I’m sick of it. #scammers #scamalert,” Elaine wrote.

Fraudulent ad

The TV host posted an image of the fraud where two images of Elaine are seen, with one appearing to mirror dramatic weight loss. The caption says ‘Elaine impresses as she talks about her unique ritual for achieving an incredible figure!’

‘Mannequin-couture.com’ is the link provided. It is not advised for anyone to check out this web address.

“This is so wrong,” wrote one of Elaine’s followers. “Absolute cheek of them” , “terrible Elaine”, “So sorry Elaine x” and “Absolutely disgusting behaviour, sorry you’re experiencing this,” were further comments.

It was a similar story earlier this week, when Elaine’s fans were again targeted.

More fake ads

In the last incarnation of fake ads using the popular presenter’s identity, ‘Elaine’ was again advertising some sort of dieting plan.

“Can’t believe this is happening again,” Elaine wrote on Instagram.

The fake ad showed three images of the broadcaster purporting to say:

‘Ladies, I didn’t expect that me losing weight would cause so many questions. I’ve had so many messages that my Instagram was flooded with DM’s!

Elaine Crowley

‘Instead of replying to each person separately I’ve decided to post about it. Yes I have lost 41 pounds over a period of 2 months. My recent photos weren’t edited in Photoshop.

‘Now I weigh 125 pounds and I am hoping to lose 7-12 more. The great question is how did I achieve it?’

Elaine wants the public to be well aware that the ads are fake and for nobody to ever hand over cash to anyone.

“***Scam please report if you see this page** So sick of Facebook and Instagram scams using my image and impersonating me. It’s exhausting and upsetting, especially when people are losing their hard earned money. Do better @meta #scamalert #report,” she wrote.