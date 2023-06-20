Elaine Crowley ‘might have acted differently’ if she’d known about early menopause

“There is so much noise around women and what they should and shouldn’t be and at what age they should tick all the boxes”

Presenter Elaine Crowley revealed she might have “acted differently” had she known she would have early menopause.

The TV star opened up about life, family, happiness and everything in between during an honest and inspirational interview in Thailand.

Speaking with RSVP magazine, Elaine gave insightful thoughts on mental health and ageing, whilst looking incredible on the beach.

The Cork woman spoke about her past battles with low mood and how she has dealt with that issue.

“I know I have spoken openly about depression, but it wasn’t that, I was basically in the doldrums. I was full of ‘woe is me’, thinking I don’t have a husband, I don’t have children, I don’t have everything I imagined I would have at this stage.

Elaine at the IFTAs. Picture: Brian McEvoy

“Yes, I don’t have my own house, yes, I am renting, but I have a job, I have a roof over my head, I have money in the bank and, most importantly, I have a family that I absolutely adore. That is all that matters: the health and happiness of my family.

“It’s an easy trap to fall into. I don’t know, maybe it has something to do with being in my 40s as well. There is so much noise around women and what they should and shouldn’t be and at what age they should tick all the boxes,” she said.

Elaine’s older brother, who is in his 50s, recently had a child.

“That is not anything that a woman can do naturally, so there are different life paths for men and women and we are on a different time frame.

“It would be too tiring to parent on my own. I’m 45 and am exhausted as it is, imagine running after a child?

“I had early menopause and because of that, when I wanted children, it was too late for me. If I knew I’d have menopause in my 30s I might have acted differently.

Elaine and her sister Maggie Crowley. Picture by Frank McGrath

Elaine enjoys all the positive aspects of being a single woman but she highlights both sides of the coin.

“You have one spin on this planet and you need to make the most of it, and I don’t ever want to be miserable and lonely in a relationship ever again.”

“Single people have the beauty of celebrating themselves every Sunday morning with brunch if they want to. There are pluses and minus in that.

“Some of my friends would love to be able to sit around all weekend in their PJs, and if that is what I want to do for a few days, I can do it, and I love that.

“It’s swings and roundabouts, there are lonely times being single and without kids too.

"There will always be times when other scenarios are more desirable, it’s human nature that far away hills are often greener,” Elaine added.

She previously told RSVP that meeting someone was not a priority and that she wasn’t a big fan of dating apps.

“That wouldn’t be for me. If you meet someone, you meet them, what happened to meeting someone and having a conversation? Dating apps, from what I have seen, just seems like another full-time job!” she said.

Elaine also opened up about ageing and the death of loved ones, something every person has to contend with.

“I worry about getting older: will I be on my own, who will be around me, what will happen to all of the people I love and what will happen to me? I’m looking at 10 or 20 years into the future.

“I know that I can’t go on like that, life is as good as it gets now, there are ups and downs, but what worries me is the future, not about any ups and downs from the present. My trip to Thailand showed me that I must refocus my thinking on the present and sharpen what is important to me and, more importantly, what isn’t.”

Speaking about the loss of her beloved mother Mary V in November 2021, Elaine says she is still deeply grieving.

“When you lose your mother, it is a pain you will always have, she was 80 and had a good life, and I’m grateful for that. As devastating as it is, losing your mother isn’t unique to me, it is part of life.

“None of us know how long we are going to be here for, I know I have no regrets when it comes to my mother. I miss her terribly, I miss my dad 22 years later.”