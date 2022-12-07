Eileen Dunne says she has ‘seen people being bullied’ in the RTÉ newsroom

"I have seen people being bullied, both inside and outside of here,” the now retired newscaster revealed.

Eileen Dunne has opened up about her time at RTÉ since her final news bulletin last month, revealing she has “seen people being bullied” in the newsroom.

In a low-key farewell, the newscaster announced her instant retirement live on-air in November after over 40 years.

She has now revealed in a candid interview with the RTÉ Guide that she has seen “characters” in the newsroom who would “choose their victims”.

"There used to be talk of the 'characters’ around the newsroom and people saying, ‘Well, he never came near me’.

"But then people can choose their victims and know what they can get away with.

"I find that behaviour even more abhorrent in a woman who bullies another woman because she sees those insecurities. I have seen that, and I do not like it."

The broadcaster also confessed she had previously planned to leave earlier than now as she “was cross with RTÉ.”

"I didn’t like the way that the newsroom was going at the time, and I didn’t like the way I was being treated. But I decided to stay. Now it’s on my own terms and I’m good to go."

She was candid about her start in journalism, saying it was not always smooth sailing.

"During one of my first ever news bulletins in 1984, I was reading out the sports results for the six o’clock news, wearing this beautiful blouse my mother bought me,” she confided.

"When I came off air, I was told that the blouse was see-through. But down the years, I came to thrive on those moments when things go wrong, knowing that I could get out of it."

Clontarf native Eileen also revealed she is a season ticket-holder to Dublin GAA having penned a book on the history of the All-Stars last year with her sister Moira.

She retired last month after over 40 years with RTÉ.

Eileen had announced in March that she was planning to step away, though did not indicate when her last broadcast would take place.

Viewers were taken aback when the time for her sign-off came on a Friday in November.

“This is my final bulletin after 42 years working for this wonderful organisation and I’ve only ever been as good as the people behind me.

“So a few thank yous. To my family and early mentors who got me here and sustained me. To my wonderful newsroom colleagues, both in front of and behind the cameras, not to mention wardrobe and make-up.

“And finally to you, the viewers, thank you for your support, especially during those turbulent Covid years.

“It’s been an honour and privilege, see you on the other side.”