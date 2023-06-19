Eddie Rowley: Rock legend Christy Dignam’s final tour of his beloved Finglas

Neighbours and friends lined the streets to pay tribute to Aslan star as he took his final tour.

The cortege makes its way through the crowd lined streets pictured this morning at farewell gathering in Finglas for the late Christy Dignam

Christy Dignam’s daughter, Kiera, and other family members at the funeral of the much-loved Aslan singer, where crowds braved the rain to give their goodbyes

Rock legend Christy Dignam took his final Irish tour Saturday morning around the place that was embedded in his heart and soul – his beloved Finglas.

As befitted the extraordinary man who carried his superstardom and gargantuan talent lightly, Christy’s send-off wasn’t a star-studded affair.

Instead, the thousands who thronged the streets for the Aslan singer’s final moments in the spotlight were mainly salt of the earth people of all ages from his neighbourhood and native city of Dublin.

The outpouring of love for Christy from the crowd clapping in the rain, as the hearse carrying his remains arrived at his local Erin’s Isle GAA Club, was spine-tingling to witness.

Yes there were lots of tears, but there was joy, too, as the loyal fans sang along with Christy, while video footage of his performances through the decades was played on a giant screen.

This was the spot where Christy took centre stage for the very last time on Saturday as the hearse came to a stop.

His heart-broken wife, Kathryn and daughter, Kiera with her husband, Darren and their three children, Cian, Jake and Ava, then stepped out of their cars and joined the crowd for Christy’s public farewell as rain poured down like tears from Heaven.

In life, Christy forged a close friendship with Ryan Tubridy, and in a video message the former Late Late Show host said: “Every time Christy Dignam came through the door of a radio or television studio you knew something special was going to happen.

“He had a range in his voice, a very, very naughty sense of humour, a great love of Ireland, a great love of family, a great love of Finglas. He knew who he was, he knew why he was here.”

The love that Finglas had for Christy was reflected in the fabulous send-off that the people of the community organised for their favourite son.

Mel Farrell, from Erin’s Isle GAA Club, told the Sunday World how Christy was one of their great supporters, having played juvenile hurling and football with the club as a child.

“When we had our centenary dinner dance in Croke Park in 2017, Christy came along as a surprise guest and sang for us,” Mel said. “He was a great friend of the club. If you talk to any of the lads that knew him they’ll tell you that he was a very ordinary lad who held on to his roots despite his fame.”

A group of ladies from Finglas Tidy Towns committee had also gathered to say goodbye to their local hero and to help out with the staging of the event.

“The people of Finglas are very good at getting together,” chairperson Ann O’Hehir said. “Finglas is very, very proud of Christy. It’s a sad day, but he had a colourful life.”

The late Christy Dignam

Kathleen O’Connor was a neighbour of Christy when he was growing up. “I lived around the corner from him and the family were absolutely beautiful, he had gorgeous parents. Christy loved Finglas and never forgot where he came from.

“It’s probably one of the reasons why he’s still a local hero after all those years.”

Christy inspired others through his song-writing and performing, including well-known Dublin street musician Mick McLoughlin, aka ‘Mick the Busker’, who was warmly greeted by Kiera Dignam.

“I saw Christy singing at The Lark in the Park in St Anne’s Park when I was five and I told my dad, ‘I want to do what he does, singing with his hands.’ And that’s where it began. It was an honour to know him. I love the man.”

Presenter Ryan Tubridy signed-off his tribute with: “Christy Dignam – Idol. Legend. Beloved.”