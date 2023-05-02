Ed Sheeran’s Irish grandmother passes away in Wexford

Anne Mary passed away in Enniscorthy last Tuesday.

Ed Sheeran’s much adored Irish grandmother, Anne Mary - known as Nancy – has sadly died in Wexford.

Anne Mary Sheehan (neé Mulligan) died on April 25 at Castle Gardens Nursing Home in Enniscorthy.

Nancy was the source of inspiration behind Ed’s hit tune ‘Nancy Mulligan’, one of the singer's most personal songs from his 2017 album, Divide.

Nancy will be laid to rest on Wednesday after a funeral in St Patrick’s Church, Monaseed, Gorey.

A note to mark the passing of the famous singer’s gran, posted on RIP.ie, said Ms Sheehan was:

“Beloved wife of the late Bill and loving mother of Jim, Bill, Peter, Chris, John, MaryAnne, Bridget and the late Sally and sister of the lateThomas, Jim, May and Peggy.

Nancy

"Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

“Anne’s Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday (3rd May) at 11.00am in St. Patrick's Church Monaseed Gorey Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery Craanford.

“Donations if desired to St. Aidan's Daycare Centre Gorey. House Private Please.

“The family would like to thank you for your support.”

A link is provided to offer messages of sympathy to the family.

Ed’s much loved song ‘Nancy Mulligan’ told the story of how his late grandfather William Sheeran, a Protestant from Belfast, and Anne -’Nancy’- a Catholic from the Republic, met and fell in love during the Second World War.

They were married in Wexford and Ed said “nobody turned up at their wedding.” The superstar song writer gave a detailed analogy of why he wrote the piece of music during an interview after its release.

“My grandfather stole all the gold teeth in his dental surgery and melted them down into a wedding ring.

“They wore borrowed clothes to get married, and just basically had this kind of Romeo and Juliet romance, which is like the most romantic thing.

“So I thought I'd write a song about it and make it a jig,” Ed said.

Singer Ed — © John Minchillo

The singer’s grandparents subsequently went on to have eight children and 23 grandchildren.

When the song went public, a touching video emerged of Nancy listening to it for the first time back in 2017.

She even made an appearance on RTÉ News where she spoke at length about her down to earth grandchild.

“I will never think of him as being famous, I have to say. He’s exactly the same as he always is when he visits.

“And it’s very rare because he’s always working and when you think he was working from the age of 14, you’d have to feel sorry for him, you know he’s so tired but he loves it,” Nancy said.

Ed had closed bonds with both of his grandmothers and wrote Supermarket Flowers in 2017 about his grandmother on the other side of the family.

The singer visited his terminally ill grandmother's bedside almost daily during the final stages of an illness and in a previous interview, he described his appreciation for health care staff.

“I was lucky enough not to be on tour during my grandmother's final months, and because I lived locally I was able to visit her every few days.

“The care she received was incredible; the people who worked there so lovely, compassionate, funny and caring.

'When she passed away I wrote a song called Supermarket Flowers about the situation. The verse lyrics are about packing up her room at that hospital.

'Me and my family became very close to the nurses who worked there and my mum is still in touch with them now. I see them from time to time when I'm in the area and it's like meeting old friends,” Mr Sheeran said.

It has been a tough couple of years for Ed, after he lost a close friend and his wife faced a cancer battle. During an interview in March, he said:

"Writing songs is my therapy. It helps me make sense of my feelings.”