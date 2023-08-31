Ebanie Bridges reveals Conor McGregor’s ‘caring’ side ‘people do not see’

"He is so caring and he just wants everyone to be okay. He’s really caring and obviously he’s the life of the party, isn't he?”

Ebanie Bridges has revealed how she saw a “caring” side to Conor McGregor “people do not see” after hanging out with the Dubliner.

The boxing world champion offered fans an insight into what it's like to spend time with the Irishman after they watched the Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius heavyweight fight together.

Bridges, who has been helping the Notorious promote his 'Forged' Irish Stout brand at recent high-profile events, was spotted in a low-crop top as she joined the UFC star at the bout in the O2 in London.

In pictures that went around the world, when Joshua embraced the Irishman, McGregor in a flash of brilliant PR, poured some of his stout into his mouth.

While McGregor ensured he was front and centre of the attention on the night, Bridges later revealed what he is like behind the scenes.

Bridges told LuckyBlock.com how she got the opportunity to work with him.

The Blonde Bomber and The Notorious are good pals

“Conor's team reached out to me and just asked me if I was going to the AJ fight and then if I was interested in collaborating.

"He is so caring and he just wants everyone to be okay. He’s really caring and obviously he’s the life of the party, isn't he?

“But while he's doing all that, he's definitely thinking of others around him and just making sure everyone's okay, so that was probably something people don't see. He’s nice, fun, supportive and really, really positive. But I do feel sorry for him in a sense, especially in public.

She explained: “There’s so much pressure and he could probably never just be Conor McGregor, like properly. Do you know what I mean? Especially in public - I get that a little bit but not to his scale - all the security around him and always having to be careful what you say, it’s very extreme.”

18 January 2020; Conor McGregor prior to his UFC 246 Welterweight bout with Donald Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Photo by Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports via Sportsfile

Bridges has become a fighting celebrity who has used her skills in a similar fashion to McGregor to establish herself as a serious brand.

She now has 773,000 followers on Instagram and posts frequent photos of herself training, fighting and modelling some risqué outfits.

Bridges, who has not fought since her victory over Shannon O'Connell in December, revealed how her friendship with McGregor could lead to bigger business.

“Conor has not given me any specific business advice, but he just supports me,” she added. “He always encourages me to keep doing what I'm doing. He says things like ‘you’re taking over’ and has said that kind of stuff to me for over a year.

“He always supports whatever I'm doing. So f**k the haters. He's just so supportive, and obviously he is an inspiration, and you look up to someone like him with the brand that he's built and the success he’s made.”

The ‘Blonde Bomber’, who has held IBF female bantamweight title since last year, considers the UFC fighter to be one of her biggest supporters.

She previously suggested that McGregor should follow in her footsteps and create an OnlyFans account after being photographed chatting with McGregor at Katie Taylor's 3Arena fight against Chantelle Cameron.

Speaking to onlyaccounts.io, Bridges bragged that “you wouldn’t be able to imagine” the amount of money she earns from making OnlyFans content as she encouraged the Dubliner to join the adult subscription service.

“He might have some ideas of doing it. I do give a lot of people the idea though of joining OnlyFans – especially women as some people look down on it as a bad thing,” the Australian said.

“But it’s not, it’s exclusive content from athletes and celebrities – it doesn’t need to be sex and porn as it’s not like that.

“I’m not a blogger or Instagram a lot by telling people all the time what I’m doing, but on my OnlyFans, I do. So all the fans know what I’m up to – at home or when out, plus behind the scenes.

“While it’s been good during the injury as a way to keep in touch with all my fans”.

Bridges was full of praise for the Notorious and gushed about his “awesome” and “inspiring” energy.

“He’s lovely – me and Conor have been talking for a while – he’s always supported my career; I’ve talked to him online and he sends me messages before my fights and has invited me to Ireland a few times and is nice to have that support and friendship.

“Recently was obviously the first time I’d seen him in person and that was great after the conversations we’ve had online. He’s awesome and so effervescent and has that energy – when Conor walks in the room, he lights it up and he’s very inspiring”.

Bridges admitted that she would have sex with McGregor during an Instagram Q&A with her followers.

She was asked to play 'F**k, Marry, Kill' and choose between McGregor and boxers Anthony Joshua and Jaron Ennis.

“Hahahaha god, y'all are killing me,” she wrote alongside a number of laughing emojis.

"What did I get myself into..." the 36-year-old added before deciding that she would “f**k McGregor" because he "seems like fun," while she'd marry Ennis because "he is sweet and quiet."

However. Bridges admitted she would “kill” Anthony Joshua because she’s “never met him” before apologising, writing: "Lol soz (sorry) mate."