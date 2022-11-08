Eamonn Holmes tells of ‘hellish few weeks’ after falling down stairs post surgery

The GB News host fell down the stairs last month while recovering from spinal surgery and is unable to return to work until the new year.

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about his “hellish few weeks” after suffering a fractured shoulder following a major fall.

While this is a “massive setback” for the Belfast-born broadcaster, he’s taking this time to rest and get back to full health.

Appearing on GB News today, he gave an update on his condition, saying: “Last month I suffered a fall at home while I was recovering from my back operation and fractured my shoulder.

“It was a massive setback and means I’m going to need to take some extra time off to get myself better.

“It’s been a hellish few weeks. But day by day I’m improving and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side.”

The former This Morning host also thanked fans and friends for their messages of support.

"I can’t say a big enough thank you to everyone who has sent me lovely messages, they’ve really cheered me up and kept me going,” he said.

He added: “One thing I’ve noticed is just how many other people out there are suffering from chronic pain, and I am determined to keep speaking up on their behalf."

Co-presenter Isobel Webster said that she’s missing having Eamonn by her side and can’t wait to have him back on the show.

"I know how much our audience is missing Eamonn, and I am too," she said.

"It has been heartbreaking to see him in so much pain. Eamonn has had such a run of bad luck, and to suffer in the way he has been.”

She continued: "But I also know how hard he is working to get back to his best. I can’t wait to see him return, fighting fit, and back where he belongs – sitting alongside me on GB News."