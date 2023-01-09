Eamonn Holmes tells how scammer stole identity and spent thousands living in Europa Hotel

‘The judge thought that I should meet up with this guy and reconcile with him, whatever it is, and I basically told him where to stick it’

Eamonn Holmes has spoken of how a scammer impersonated him and stayed at the Europa Hotel for two weeks at his expense.

Speaking on GB News as he returned to work following back surgery and a shoulder injury, he said the con man also bought “building materials, slabs, marble fireplaces” and more with a credit card under Mr Holmes’ name.

“In Belfast, there may only be one Eamonn Holmes, yet a guy was able to go and live in a hotel using my name for two solid weeks at the top hotel in Belfast,” he said.

“No one thought of saying, ‘you’re not as handsome as Eamonn Holmes, you just couldn't be Eamonn Holmes’ but he went and he lived in a central Belfast hotel for two weeks.”

He also railed against an “out of touch” judge for saying the crime was victimless.

Eamonn added: “At the end of this, the judge said it's a victimless crime so he wasn't sent away.

“The judge basically thought that I should meet up with this guy and reconcile with him, whatever it is, and I basically told him where to stick it.

“It isn’t a victimless crime. You begin to suspect people around you, people who work for you, all sorts of things. So you suspect lots of things and there's the stress about it.

“I was very lucky in the fact that the bank reimbursed me but the idea that this is victimless is wrong.”

In 2014, John Cartmill (32) admitted to running up thousands of pounds on Holmes' card - including €20,000 of building materials

Holmes’ comment came on his return to GB News, in which also showed audiences a lunchbox made for him by his wife Ruth Langsford.

Discussing his comeback he said: “I’m not better, but I’m better than I was and I hope that work will help in the healing process.”