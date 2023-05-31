Eamonn Holmes says he’s ‘embarrassed’ by involvement in Phillip Schofield’s coming out

Holmes made the statement in the second part of an explosive tell all interview

Eamonn Holmes and wife Ruth Langsford on the This Morning sofa with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in February 2020.

Schofield: The Real Story, Part Two, with Dan Wootton aired on GB News at 9pm on Monday. Pic GB News.

Eamonn Holmes hugging Phillip Schofield after he came out as gay live on air.

Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford are “embarrassed and ashamed” at being caught up in Phillip Schofield’s coming out moment, the Northern Irish broadcaster has said.

Holmes made the statement in the second part of an explosive tell all interview aired on GB News in the wake of the Phillip Schofield scandal.

The Belfast-born presenter, who previously hosted This Morning alongside his wife, told the Dan Wootton Tonight show that the on-air incident made him and Ruth feel used.

“It was all a bit weird. At that stage though, I believed he was gay and that's what was coming out and that was the information we were given,” Eamonn said.

“We were lied to. Ruth and I to this day are embarrassed and ashamed when we see those pictures, when we see the toils that some people who are tortured by their sexuality have to go through and this man was using this as a cover-up for something else.

“So we feel angry about that, we feel used.”

Schofield appeared on This Morning alongside his co-presenter Holly Willoughby to make the announcement in 2020 when Eamonn and Ruth regularly presented the show.

Eamonn also hit out at ITV bosses for double standards, accusing them of pandering to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby questioning why his colleagues were allowed to advocate drinking when they appeared drunk on air after the National Television Awards in 2016 – while he was banned for promoting chocolate because it is “poisonous”.

“Ruth and I are prevented from advertising chocolate in an advert, because it is a poisonous product," Eamonn claimed.

"It would be poisonous to advertise chocolate, is poisonous, and you're not going to be allowed to do it.”

The GB News host admitted he may be “bitter” about Phillip and Holly signing lucrative advertising contracts because he felt his opportunities were scuppered.

Schofield: The Real Story aired on Tuesday night after the ex-ITV star was dropped as an ambassador for The Prince's Trust following his shock confession that he had an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

The charity, founded by Britain’s King Charles, said it was "no longer appropriate" for it to work with Schofield who left ITV's flagship daytime show last week after two decades as host.

A spokesperson for The Prince's Trust said: "In light of Phillip's recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together."

Schofield subsequently resigned from ITV and was dropped by his talent agency, YMU, after admitting he lied about the relationship.

ITV bosses will soon be quizzed by MPs over their handling of the situation at This Morning.

Senior executives are due to appear before the Commons Culture, Media and Sports Committee next Tuesday to discuss the draft Media Bill.

It is understood they’ve been informed they will face questions over public concern the scandal at the meeting which was arranged before it emerged.

Schofield originally said he was stepping down from the show because he had "become the story", following reports of a feud between him and co-host Holly Willoughby.

It came after his brother was recently jailed for 12 years over child sex offences.

Willoughby (41) is due to return next Monday June 5 after going on an early half-term holiday on May 22.

A number of people previously associated with This Morning – including ex-resident doctor Ranj Singh – have branded the show's culture as "toxic".

Dr Singh claimed he raised concerns about "bullying and discrimination".

ITV previously said it carried out an investigation into "rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee" in early 2020, but said it didn't find any evidence.

"Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip's then agency YMU,” it said in a statement released on May 27.

"In addition, ITV spoke to a number of people who worked on This Morning and were not provided with, and did not find, any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour... He lied to people at ITV, from senior management to fellow presenters, to YMU, to the media and to others over this relationship."