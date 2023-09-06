Eamonn Holmes mocks Holly Willoughby and This Morning for getting booed at NTAs

The 28th annual National Television Awards ceremony took place at the O2 Arena in London last night.

Eamonn Holmes has mocked his former co-star Holly Willoughby after This Morning was booed at the National Television Awards last night.

The GB News host, who presented This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford every Friday from 2006 and 2021, discussed the incident with his co-host Isabel Webster and guests Charlie Rowley and Scarlett MccGwire on Wednesday’s show.

The 28th annual ceremony took place at the O2 Arena in London just hours after former This Morning host Phillip Schofield reportedly unfollowed Holly Willoughby on social media.

Cracking a joke about This Morning’s reception at the awards, Eamonn said: “Apparently the audience were just chanting, ‘Bring back Eamonn.’”

Holly Willoughby (Lucy North/PA)

Guest Scarlett MccGwire joked: “Obviously Eamonn they are.

“The big story, The Sun's front page because obviously this is the biggest story in Britain, is that Phillip Schofield has stopped following Holly Willoughby on TikTok.”

“I wonder why,” Eamonn remarked.

Eamonn also commented on This Morning losing out on a gong to The Repair shop in the Daytime category, saying: “I mean, you know, this is the big story. And I mean, apparently, the This Morning people were devastated because God forbid there could be a better programme that actually won it.

"I don't watch either, but I hear The Repair Shop is terribly good."

It comes after Holly Willoughby said she was “shaken, troubled, let [and] down” let down by her former co-host Phillip Schofield following his shock departure from the ITV series in May.

The presenter said Schofield “was not telling the truth”, but acknowledged that she has found it difficult to witness the impact the controversy has had on his “mental health”.

Addressing the scandal, with co-presenter Josie Gibson by her side, Holly said: “Right, deep breath. Firstly, are you okay? I hope so. it feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil and I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have – shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the well being of people on all sides of what’s been going on and full of questions.

"You me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was, who acted in a way that they themselves felt they had to resign from ITV and stepped down from a career they loved.

"That is a lot to process and it's equally hard to see the toll that it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now, is a desire to heal for the health and well being of everyone.

"I hope that as we start this new chapter, and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other.”

"And from my heart, can I just say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning. Myself Josie, Dermot [O’Leary] Alison [Hammond], Craig [Doyle] and every single person that works on this show, will continue to work hard every single day to bring you the show that we love.”