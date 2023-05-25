Eamonn Holmes claims Phillip Schofield was ‘sacked’ from This Morning in angry rant

The GB News host was reacting after Schofield stepped down from the ITV talk show “with immediate effect” on Saturday after more than 20 years in the role.

Eamonn Holmes has claimed his former colleague Phillip Schofield was “sacked” from This Morning.

The GB News host was reacting after Schofield stepped down from the ITV talk show “with immediate effect” on Saturday after more than 20 years in the role.

His shock departure came amid reports that his relationship with co-host Holly Willoughby had turned sour.

Holly and Phillip

In an official statement, he said: “ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.”

Afterwards, Willoughby issued her own statement on her Instagram stories, writing: “It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

The former duo was criticised by Eamonn Holmes, who co-hosted This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford every Friday for 15 years before they were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

The Northern Irish broadcaster, who has previously spoken about his dislike for Schofield, ranted that the presenter’s exit was “nonsense” and claimed he was fired by ITV.

“Let’s just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense about giving him ‘I’ve decided to step down.’

“I’m sure you did, I’m sure you did. Here’s your P45, now step down,” he joked.

He also took aim at Willoughby for “moaning” about Schofield’s departure when there were rumours of a rift between the two.

“Why do we propagate this language use? ‘I’ve decided to step down’ and she (Holly) says ‘Oh, the couch will not feel the same without him being there.’

“Well, she wanted him not there (sic) so what’s she moaning about the couch not feeling the same for. They deserve each other, I suppose”.

However, a spokesperson for ITV maintained that Schofield leaving the show was a joint decision.

“Phillip Schofield’s decision to step down from This Morning was (as his statement made clear) a decision agreed between Phillip and ITV,” they said in a statement.