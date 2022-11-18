Eamonn Holmes announces death of ‘beautiful mum Josie’ aged 93

"She's at last reunited with daddy now. That is our only consolation.”

Eamonn Holmes’ mum Josie has passed away at the age of 93, the star announced in a touching tribute on Instagram.

The TV presenter broke the news with a photo of Josie today.

"My 4 amazing brothers and I said goodbye for the last time to our beautiful mum Josie this afternoon,” he wrote.

"She's at last reunited with daddy now. That is our only consolation.

"We loved and will miss her so much.

"Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye.

"Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x.”

His dad Leonard passed away 30 years ago after a sudden heart attack at the age of 65.

The Belfast native has shared a close bond with his mother, his stories about his “hero” were a constant feature online.

Last Valentine’s Day, he shared a loving message about his parents and their relationship.

"My Father passed away 30 years ago,” he wrote in a post.

"My Mum is 92 and almost entirely housebound.

"Today it was snowing heavily and she asked one of my brothers to visit my father's graveside.

"She then phoned my bro and asked him to place the phone on Daddy's Grave so that she could tell him how much she still loved him, missed him and that he will always be her Valentine.

"Then she read out the last Valentine cards they sent to each other in 1991... Love and Loss all in one,” he said.

The presenter’s wife Ruth Langsford said theirs is "the best example of love we could have."

Eamonn had already admitted that he has had a “hellish few weeks” in the lead up to November.

The GB News host fell down the stairs last month while recovering from spinal surgery and is unable to return to work until the new year.

He fractured his shoulder in a “massive setback,” the star said.

“It’s been a hellish few weeks. But day by day I’m improving and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side.

"I can’t say a big enough thank you to everyone who has sent me lovely messages, they’ve really cheered me up and kept me going,” he said.