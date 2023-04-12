DWTS winner Emily Barker says she almost ruined career by ‘starving’ herself

The Briton lifted the glitterball with her celebrity partner, RTÉ 2fm star Carl Mullan, last month, which she said was “the best moment of my life so far”.

Dancing With the Stars winner Emily Barker has opened up about struggling with body image and comparing herself to others in a candid social media post.

The Briton lifted the glitterball with her celebrity partner, RTÉ 2fm star Carl Mullan, last month, which she said was “the best moment of my life so far”.

It’s her first win since joining the show as a pro dancer back in 2017.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Emily shared a series of recent selfies next to photos from her archives as she told her followers how her negative body image almost ruined her career.

The 26-year-old said she used to be “really skinny” because she was constantly comparing herself to other dancers and had a strained relationship with food as a result.

She said that at the time, she was “genuinely really proud” of her slim physique but has since changed her mindset, focusing instead on exercising and eating well.

“Comparison really is the thief of joy,” she wrote in the post’s lengthy caption before recalling how entering dance competitions as a child kickstarted her body image issues.

“Growing up in the competitive dance world, my relationship with food and how I perceived my body weren’t always positive.

“I started competing at seven and struggled to eat because of the nerves leading up to competitions which led to bad habits with food.”

Emily said she developed “comparison issues” when she was nine after she started competing against older girls, causing her to “analyse” her body next to them.

After giving up the sport at age 14, she “fell back in love with dancing” when she bagged her first paid gig three years later.

“I fell back in love with dancing but began to slip back in to my old mindset of forcing my body to be as small as possible,” she explained.

“Trying to be skinny is really tough. It’s tough every time you eat a biscuit then you have to run on the treadmill for 30 minutes to burn it off.

“It’s tough starving yourself for three days before a photo shoot then bingeing on anything you can find 24 hours after.

“It’s tough doing a two hour dance show and not eating after in case you look big in your costume the next day.”

She said that starting up her personal training business during lockdown inspired her to love herself and her body because she was helping other women to do the same.

“The last 2.5 years changed my life, seeing how I was helping women to feel confident in their skin began to make me feel comfortable in my own.

“The comparison started to fade away…. I mean, How could I tell these girls to stop comparing their bodies if I was still comparing my own?

“I started to enjoy lifting weights and eating three meals a day (Something I had never done before). I was prioritising myself, workouts and fuelling my body with the correct nutrition that made me feel like I was glowing from the inside out.

“This last season of DWTS my body is a COMPLETELY different shape to how I started. I feel confident in my own skin, I love feeling strong rather than skinny and I no longer beat myself up for eating or compare myself to others.”

Friends and followers flocked to the comments section to give Emily a pat on the back for her open and honest post, including her DWTS partner Carl, who wrote: “This is class Emily,” adding a heart emoji.

One follower said: “Emily, this is such a brave post to share and such a powerful message. You are absolutely amazing and inspirational and a brilliant motivator with a fabulous energy and positive mind set. You are just ace.”

Another penned: “Thanks for sharing this. Not only do you look amazing but you seemed to be in the best form ever on this season of DWTS. Here’s to health and happiness.”

While someone else added: “Love this Emily, so honest! You have definitely hit the nail on the head for sure. People compare themselves to others the whole time and go through life never feeling good in their own skin. Super post.”