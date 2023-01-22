DWTS pro Maurizio Benenato quits show as Brooke Scullion gets new partner

Taking to Instagram ahead of Sunday night’s competition, Maurizio revealed that he had flown back to Italy to deal with a “private problem”.

Singer Brooke Scullion with her dance partner Maurizio Benenato during Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With the Stars pro Maurizio Benenato has quit the show due to a personal issue.

The 31-year-old Italian had been partnered up with Eurovision star Brooke Scullion and the pair are top of the leaderboard after scoring an historic 25 points for their opening dance routine – a feat that had never been achieved before on the show.

Taking to Instagram ahead of Sunday night’s competition, Maurizio revealed that he had flown back to Italy to deal with a “private problem”.

He thanked Brooke, the show’s cast and crew, as well as the Irish public for their support.

Bellaghy's Brooke Scullion continues to win new fans with her performances on RTÉ's Dancing With The Stars

"Unfortunately, due to a private problem I had to leave the show yesterday and come back to Italy. I want to say thank you to all the team at Dancing with the Stars, RTÉ and ShinAWil for their support,” he explained.

"Good luck to all the celebrities. The group was amazing this year, especially to my partner, you have been amazing and I wish you all the best.

"Each of us has priorities and my priority is to solve this problem in Italy as soon as possible and to come back stronger than before.

"Thank you to all the Irish people for the support. With much love I wish you a good day and I will see you when I see you."

Maurizio and Brooke were set to dance a rumba to Anne Marie's 2002 tonight.

RSVP Live revealed earlier this afternoon that former pro dancer Robert Rowiński will replace Maurizio as Brooke’s partner.

The Polish dancer worked on the RTÉ spectacular for three seasons between 2018 and 2020.

A source told RSVP Live: "Robert Rowiński will take over from Maurizio Benenato after he returned home to Italy over the weekend.

"Robert is no stranger to the show and he knows all the production team, the pros and the crew from his three years working on Dancing with the Stars Ireland.

"It will be a quick transition for him but he is real professional and he is ready for this new challenge."

And speaking about his Dancing With the Stars comeback, Robert added: “Keep your fingers crossed because there was a lot of work and on the weekend".