DWTS couple reveal how they make relationship work as they celebrate one year together

“We are very open and very honest people, and if we feel something we just say it, there’s no innuendo, no games nothing like that.”

Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb pictured at the launch of the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at Cafe en Seine ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

LOVED Up Matthew McNabb and Laura Nolan are reticent to buy a house in Ireland right now because not only is it too expensive but they don’t know where their blossoming jobs may bring them.

The pair travel back and forth between Laura’s home in Dublin and Matthew’s in Co Down, after recently celebrating their first anniversary together having first met on Dancing With The Stars.

“We were talking about buying a house here in Ireland but we’re a young couple and it takes a while to get on our feet, Laura tells the Sunday World.

“At the moment we’re thinking we could end up in different countries or be traveling or something like that. We do plan to buy in Ireland at some point, but probably not for another few years.”

Matthew, who along with Laura is nominated in the upcoming Platinum VIP Style awards, agrees.

“Also, in this industry you try to go to where the opportunities are, like she could have anything pop up and we couldn’t live here or live there and I’m the same. You can’t plan too far ahead. Plus its very expensive,” he points out.

“We go back and forth. Like I stay with her, and then she would come up north to where I’m from.”

The couple posted some saucy pictures last year on social media of their romantic holidays.

Matthew and Laura on holiday together

“Last year we went a bit wild,” laughs Laura. “We were in San Diego and also Naples in Florida, then we went to Marbella so were away quite a lot last year. So, this year we are trying to be a little bit more sensible. We do have 10 days planned in the south of France.”

Matthew, who at 6’6” towers over 5’8” Laura, works as a marketing consultant and also as a model.

“The reason I did Dancing With The Stars was the same reason I did Love Island, was for the adventure,” adds Matthew, who coupled up with Kaz in 2021 in Casa Amore.

Laura, who like Matthew is aged 28 but a few months older, adds with a smile: “I’m absolutely delighted he did it because I wouldn’t have met him otherwise.”

She enjoyed her time on this year’s show with comedian Kevin McGahern.

“It was absolutely fantastic, we had some amount of craic in the studio which was brilliant,” she beams.

“I didn’t actually expect him to take it as serious as he actually did. He really did take it serious and wanted to be better every single week, but we did have a lot of craic and it was really good we made it to the semi-final, I couldn’t have been happier.”

Matthew MacNabb and girlfriend Laura Nolan move to sunny Marbella for the summer

Read more Loved up couples who met on reality TV dance shows Strictly, DOI and DWTS

Matthew is full of praise for the effort his partner put in.

“You can see her developing over the years,” he said. “She had a harder time with me, because I wasn’t the best dancer. You could see her developing actually as a performer and a dancer in Dancing With The Stars this year and it’s nice to sit back and also to see it.”

Laura is thankful for his support.

“For me, another perspective is actually really nice that Matthew has done it because he was there supporting me but he was also there to talk to Kevin about different things that Kevin could relate to, so it was really nice that he really understood all the time that goes into it and what the whole show is about,” she notes.

Even after all the dancing they did together Laura is still teaching him new routines.

“I’m learning new skills, it’s trying to open your mind to new skills and learn different things, and that’s great for your overall wellbeing’,” he maintains.

Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb pictured at the launch of the Platinum VIP Style Awards 2023 at Cafe en Seine ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy

“We enjoy the fitness aspect of life. Health and fitness is what I’m into, about self-improvement, and she’s big into it as well so it’s nice. We were at the gym yesterday together. She is teaching me dancing even more, so it’s even more individual pursuits stuff

“I don’t think I have the skills to do it (dance professional), but I would love to do it.”

He is concentrating on his career at the moment.

“I am actually working with a corporate wellbeing software company right now, so that’s what I’m building now to help people with their mental and physical health,” he said.

“I’m with also Mandy Maher (Catwalk Model Agency) and I’m signed to an agency over in London too.”

Matthew was also once quite sporty, playing GAA for his local team in Downpatrick.

“I can’t play anymore, I’m too old and decrepit!” he laughs. “I was midfield, I was wasn’t the best. I was good at the hurling, but I wasn’t great at the football. This is my own opinion.”

Laura hails from Lucan in west Dublin, where she teaches dancing to youngsters St Andrew’s national school.

“It’s a brand-new school that’s open in Lucan, so we do ballroom and Latin, linedancing and jiving, and dance fit. We started that this week,” she adds.

“I have been dancing since I was three, so dancing has been my whole life and I was competing. Traveling all around the world representing Ireland and I became world champion through that. Then I stopped competing and went on Dancing With The Stars, so my whole life has been dance.”

She is delighted things have worked out for her and Matthew.

“I think what works for us is we’re two positive people and we have really good communications skills, I think that’s where a lot of relationships have downhill,” she stress.

“We are very open and very honest people, and if we feel something we just say it, there’s no inuendo, no games nothing like that.

“We recently had our one year anniversary but because I was on Dancing With The Stars at the time, so we didn’t really have much time to do anything but we did got out for a meal, so that’s all we had time for. But we have lots more time ahead of us to enjoy ourselves.”