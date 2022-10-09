D’Unbelievables Jon Kenny says ‘stress and overwork’ contributed to cancer diagnosis

“I go to take a holiday and suddenly I’m not feeling the best and I go and get myself checked out and they told me I’ve got cancer”

Comedian Jon Kenny has speculated that overwork and stress probably resulted in him being stuck down with cancer over 20 years ago.

At the height of his fame with D’Unbelievables the Limerick funnyman had to take time out as he battled against Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The 64-year-old was diagnosed with the killer disease in 2000.

“I go to take a holiday and suddenly I’m not feeling the best and I go and get myself checked out and they told me I’ve got cancer,” he tells presenter Brendan Courtney on RTÉ’s Keys To My Life.

Kenny realised he had to call a halt to his manic career with Pat Shortt as one half of the dynamic comedy duo D’Unbelievables.

“So, that’s time to stop, when something is going you just keep going, keep going, going, you’re on a treadmill,” he recollects.

“Sometimes you’re thinking, ‘God I’d love to get off this for a little while and take a break’.

“You’re forced to then. Everything stopped, I had to stop.”

Jon admits endless touring of the country with countless shows may have contributed to his condition.

“It probably had a part to play in it because sometimes you don’t realise you are going at whatever speed you’re going at and its so frantic, you just keep doing it,” he confirms.

“Then when you’re crazy and you’re working and everyone is saying ‘you’re doing great because you’re busy’, probably you are but you’re killing yourself at the same time. Definitely, my body was suffering because of it.”

He then decided to pack in his comedy job with Shortt and concentrate on plays after his cancer scare, having medically been given the all clear in 2003.

“Pretty much. I wasn’t going to go back to it anyway,” he replies, when asked was that the reason the pair did not tour again.

“I think it was done and I think having the break from it. We had a lot of good years out of it, so leave it well enough alone and move on.

“It was then I suddenly kind of realised the thing I missed was being here (in a theatre) like, doing shows in theatres, just doing plays as opposed to the comedy stuff.”

Kenny now lives in a mansion on a 20-acre forest retreat in Lough Gur, Co Limerick, with his wife of over 35 years Margie.

The couple, who have two grown up children, imported the house in parts from Nova Scotia in Canada.

“It’s kind of a flatpack”, he explains, “but to our design.”

Keys To My Life, tonight, RTÉ One, 8.30pm