Dublin’s social elite snapped kicking off silly season at glam festive event
The star-studded event snapped a number of Irish celebs at the six-course festive dinner.
A star-studded selection of Irish celebs, influencers and the big names of Dublin have stepped out to kick off the festive season.
A glass mansion that was once host to Rory McIlroy’s wedding in Mayo has how been dropped into the historic courtyard of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.
Some Irish stars attended the special six-course festive feast for the grand opening of the Christmas event.
The massive glass house took around 18,000 to build and used 500 panels of glass.
Construction wrapped up on Wednesday, just before big names in the Irish entertainment industry arrived for the opening.
Influencer Roz Purcell, weatherman Deric Hartigan and fellow TV stars like Elaine Crowley attended the event.
The glass mansion was the backdrop to Rory McIlroy’s own wedding party in 2017, the entire do reportedly costing an estimated €1 million according to the Irish Times.
Now positioned in the courtyard of one of the most iconic buildings in Dublin, the event pledges guests are in very prestigious company as previous private gatherings included U.S. presidents and the British royal family.
The quirky dining experience offers a six-course Christmas meal designed by a Michelin chef and musical acts and even Bingo Loco or a ‘lunch party’ with Pippa O’Connor will be there throughout.
A whopping six-courses were offered to guests to sink their teeth into – each one strenuously matched with a ‘perfect’ wine each time.
Pricey tickets will set punters back around €65 each on average, with the penultimate dinner in the week before Christmas costing €155 for each guest.
A late bar and DJ goes until 1am for revellers to make the most of their visit.
A few “optional upgrades” include an Instagram photo booth and some personalised wine pairing or exclusive petit fours.
A resident piano man is promised as the soundtrack to the lengthy meal advertised as a “bespoke concept” offering a new take on “the usual Christmas party vibe.”
Tickets to the event are rapidly selling out, with some celebs getting a first go at the luxurious festive night-out.
Love Islanders like Matthew McNabb and Greg O'Shea made appearances at the event alongside musician Erica Cody and fellow Dancing with the Stars icons.
