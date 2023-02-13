Dubliner Martin Akinola enters Love Island as Casa Amor bombshell

The latest episode of After Sun showed Martin already making moves with popular islander Tanya, as she reflects on her relationship with Shaq.

Dubliner Martin Akinola has joined the latest series of Love Island, and is already looking to shake things up in the Casa Amor villa.

Viewers were left wondering if she’ll jump ship for the 27-year-old Dubliner, with After Sun co-host and former islander Indiyah Polack saying she can see it happening.

Martin, who is a senior software engineer, had this warning for the islanders: “To the boys, hold tight to your girls, and to the girls, I’m coming.”

Before entering the villa, he promised to “cause confusion” and admitted he already had his eye on several of the beautiful ladies.

“I’m excited to go in, cause some little problems. It’s a 50/50 chance - win or lose - but I’m a winner. If I like someone, I’m just going to say.

“And then if I like someone else, I’m just going to go for that. I’m going to explore my options and just be myself. A key selling point is my body. My body’s great. My arms, they get the girls going.”

Dubliner Martin arrives at Casa Amor — © ITV

Last night, another former islander from Dublin, Dami Hope, tweeted: “What’s the craic, what’s the story, that’s my boyyyy. Now this is where the real black love story happens. Tanya, it’s time to bring Martin home.”

Martin is friends with Dami, who gave him some advice before taking part in the show.

Martin added: “He said, ‘Do your thing, be yourself’ and everyone else will get to know you and get to see why we’re friends.

“He was saying, ‘You tell the boys on a night out how to talk to a girl, now go and show them how it’s done’. I was like, I can do that.”

Casa Amor is a second villa introduced halfway through the series every year. The boys and girls are separated, and new islanders enter to tempt those in couples to turn their heads.