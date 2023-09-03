Dublin teen racks up massive online following as he targets world of influencer boxing

“I love when people tell me ‘you inspire me to go to the gym’”

He may be just 19 but Dubliner Ben Williams is one of the most recognisable Irish faces on social media and has amassed nearly half-a-million followers on TikTok.

His zany antics and pranks are amusing fans all over the world and the strapping teenager has recently stepped into the lucrative world of influencer boxing.

It helps that not only does Ben have an engaging personality, but the 5ft 9ins fighter is also handsome and has a ripped physique.

Recently he was added to the sold out event in Dublin’s 3Arena in which Brazilian star Whindersson Nunes took on King Kenny in their Kingpyn fight.

Ben was matched with Irish/Nigerian comic and social media influencer Fabio David, better known as Blackpaddy.

“I was on holiday having a nice daiquiri on the beach and I got a phone call asking to box on the Saturday,” recalls Ben.

“This was on the Monday, so I got a flight home the next day. I’m glad I did for the exposure. I could have had a better fight, but my foot is in the door and hopefully it leads to something better.

“I had an influencer celebrity fight last year with Conor Ryan. We ran it ourselves in the Red Cow. I won that one as well.”

Ben is training at Drimnagh boxing club

American social media stars like Jake and Logan Paul are earning millions from celebrity fights.

“I’d love to go to their level some day,” he says. “The influencer scene gets a lot of hate, especially from pro boxers. The pay though is probably better than pro boxing at the moment. But it’s still tough training.”

He now has British influencer Ed Matthews in his sights.

“He’s very big in the UK,” he explains. “He’s around the same age and weight as me.

“He boxed a big rapper called Blueface. I’m calling him out, he’s seen it, but he doesn’t want it at the moment. But if I keep putting enough pressure on him I reckon he’ll take it. He’s boxed twice, won one, lost one.

“He does live streams and lifestyle, he’s very well known. He wants me to box his best mate first, he’s 20 kilos heavier than me. He said if I beat him then he’ll box me.”

Ben sparring at Drimnagh boxing club

Ben grew up in Bluebell on Dublin’s southside and recalls how he got into boxing, eventually joining a local gym in Drimnagh and being tutored by coach Allan Molloy.

“I was in sixth class so I started doing a programme with Michael Carruth [Olympic gold medallist who started out in Drimnagh Boxing Club],” he says.

“I remember my first session in here and I wasn’t sure. I was a footballer then and I wasn’t really into boxing. Allan persuaded me to come back. I said it to my Da and he said ‘why not give it a shot’. Then I stuck at it and I enjoyed it.”

Allan remembers Ben showing talent.

“He picked it up straight away, some kids don’t, but he did. The boxing scene is perfect for him,” he says. “It’s great for discipline, while training is the best you can do for fitness.”

Ben chats with our man Eugene

Ben had a weight of 40kgs when he started out aged 12 and is now nearly double, weighing a solid 70kgs.

“I had an injury and I broke my ankle, then I started going to the gym to rebuild my ankle,” he says.

“Then I just started doing weights for the last three years during Covid. I eat a lot of chicken and rice, creatine and protein. I’m not going pro, it’s all about celebrity boxing.”

His love of Tik Tok began during Covid.

“I was about 16 and Covid came around. I was just literally bored. I was making TikToks during the lockdown, I had little else to be doing,” he says.

“I never took it seriously until one day I made a TikTok video. I put creatine into a plastic bag and got my ma to look for keys in my jacket and she thought it was cocaine, so I pranked her. I wasn’t expecting it to do any numbers, just having a laugh as usual, and it got 22 million views.

“I woke up overnight and my following went from something like 10,000 to over 100,000. When that happened I said ‘there’s something to be made from this’.

“I dropped out of school during all this when I was 16. I had just finished fourth year. That’s when I really started into fitness, began a personal training course and posted my fitness on TikTok and started my own business as a personal trainer and online coach. It took off from there business wise and social media wise.”

Ben was declared the winner of the Kingpyn fight against Black Paddy at the 3Arena

Ben has continued to make regular posts, including streams in sunny locations during holidays.

“I just like being different,” he says of his content. “I get inspiration from other videos, but I like to put my own twist on things. Even with anything like gym stuff I just like to be different in anything I do.”

He admits his family was initially concerned at him leaving school so young.

“They were trying to steer me in the way to stay in school but I had my vision of doing my own thing. Its paying off now and they’re happy I did do it,” he says.

“I was travelling all summer, into Ayia Napa, Ibiza, Magaluf and so on. Anywhere I went, every single day, I get stopped no matter where I go. Even in Dublin, walking around town, people stop and ask for pictures and stuff.

“I love when people tell me ‘you inspire me to go to the gym and get in shape, to start boxing’, whatever it is.”

American social media star Logan Paul has stepped into influencer celebrity boxing, which has proven to be a very lucrative business

He has advice for youngsters willing to follow his lead.

“If you don’t put the work in you’re not going to get results,” he insists. I think it’s all about discipline. A lot of people ask me ‘how do you get the motivation to do what you do’, but I don’t think it is motivation, I think it is discipline, getting up out of bed every day and going and getting it done. Going home and having your meals and coming to the boxing club and getting your training.

“Keep being consistent and do it over and over again and just get better. Boxing, MMA, going to the gym. If you just keep showing up you’re going to get better. If you keep lifting weights you’re going to get bigger, if you keep boxing you’re going to get sharper.

“I’d usually spend half the day in the gym, and take one rest day. I love it though. I take supplements and the right food.”

But Ben does have trolls. “If you’re not getting hate you’re doing something wrong. I just don’t make comments. Nothing fazes me, as I’m doing something good,” he smiles.

He also has a little romance going. “She’s Scottish,” he reveals. “Only about a month. I met her in Ibiza. She has been over here.”

Ben also has his own clothing brand, Endure Activewear, and can even be seen giving tax advice online.

“A multi-millionaire,” he replies when asked where he’d like to be in 10 years’ time. “And keep supporting the youth.

“I’m with a company called Party Hard Travel who bring me away to places and I do marketing for them. They have a lot of UK influencers.”

Conor McGregor

His mum works in the Black Forge pub, which is owned by one of his heroes, Conor McGregor.

“He’s an inspiration, I know a lot of people say stuff about him but he has put in the work and he’s a legend,” Ben says.

Ben has had a training session with McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh.

“You never know, I might get a session with him some day down the line, maybe my mam can put a good word in,” he laughs.