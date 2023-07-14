Dublin star Mary Murray reveals how she is still recognised as Love/Hate’s Janet ahead of new role in Holy Mary

‘I like to tell people I’m versatile, so this will give them an opportunity to see’

Mary Murray is looking back on her First Holy Communion as she catches up with Magazine+.

“I remember going to get my dress with my mam and her friend and we went out for chips in some cafe,” she reminisces with a smile. “Even going out for dinner was a big deal back in the 1980s.

“It wasn’t one of those big standy-out dresses, it was quite simple. My mam said, ‘You’ll be able to wear this out as well’. It was lovely.”

The Dublin star of stage and screen is dusting down the decades-old memory — if not the white dress — to play a seven-year-old girl who’s preparing for the sacrament in Holy Mary.

Running at the 3Olympia in Dublin this week, the hilarious two-hander — written by Artemis Fowl scribe Eoin Colfer — tells the story of two warring schoolgirls called Mary and Majella (Jacinta Sheerin) in 1980s Ireland.

“We get to see the world of a seven-year-old and how big everything is for them and how passionate they are about things,” tells Mary, who plays her namesake in the show. “And we get a real sense of the nostalgia (of the time).

“The year 1986 was the year I actually made my communion, and every memory, they’re all very strong. We get the whole lead up that meant so much to everybody: going to your first confession, going and buying the dress, going around collecting the money and trying your best to not be thinking about the money all the time because, of course, it’s all about holy God — but you just can’t help thinking about the money.

“It’s just so, so much fun to play because Eoin Colfer writes kids so brilliantly, which is why he’s been so successful with all the Artemis Fowl books. The characters he writes are so funny, but they’re also really heartbreaking. You get a real sense of the drama as well as all the hilarity in there.”

It’s something of a change of pace for the actor, otherwise best known to some for playing brothel owner, Janet, in 14 episodes of gangland smash Love/Hate from 2012 to 2014.

After becoming romantically entangled with crime lord Nidge (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor), her hardened madam met an unforgettably grisly end in the series six finale on the orders of Terence ‘Big Balls’, as an example to other possible rats.

“(It’s) a bit trippy alright,” laughs the Ballyfermot native of going from playing a brothel boss to a schoolgirl. “Quite the change — I like to tell people I’m versatile, so this will give them an opportunity to see.

“It’s quite a long time ago. It is a thing people will still recognise me for, which is lovely, you know. I mean, it’s not every second of the day, which is grand because that’d be a torment, but it is nice that it did make that much of an impact on people and they still talk about it.

“She had it coming just like everybody else on the programme,” jokes Mary of her bloody end on Stuart Carolan’s cult show.

“The thing is, all you ever thought about when you were reading the next script was, ‘Am I going to be killed in this one or who’s going to be?’ because somebody was. I don’t know who ended up left in the end — but there weren’t many.”

Versatile Mary has also starred in Irish movies including The Magdalene Sisters and Adam and Paul, as well as US TV drama Penny Dreadful. But the actor — who runs Visions Drama School in the capital — reveals she’s relishing the chance to show off her lighter side.

“I think drama is very instinctual to me,” she says. “I can just climb into a character and really believe I’m going through hardships or whatever.

“But I love comedy — it’s just so fulfilling. It just makes you feel so light when you’re going round the place. When I’m playing a seven-year-old, I kind of started to feel like a seven-year-old, so I’d have more of a bounce in my step.

“If you’re playing somebody going through some type of tragedy or whatever, you kind of hold on to some of that stuff, you know, and there’s a bit of a darkness in you. So it is nice to play comedy for that reason — everything you’re thinking about is having fun. It’s just a good way to live life, being joyful.”

The talented singer also brought much joy to others during lockdown with her ‘Karaoke in Mary’s Gaf’ Facebook page.

“That was lockdown insanity,” she jokes. “At one point I even started buying backdrops just for new things to do, because I had run out of changes of costume.

“I had done something like 130 songs; I was like, ‘OK, I’ll get to 100’, and then people were like, ‘You didn’t do my song for me’. It was something to keep me entertained — that was the main thing.”

As for the million dollar question of how much she ‘made’ on her First Holy Communion, Mary circles back: “I was talking to a little girl I teach drama (to) the other day, she had just made her communion a week previously, and I asked her how much she got. She said, ‘A grand’. I was like, ‘What?’

“I got 60-something pound — and I had to spend 30 out of that on a takeaway for everyone at the end of the day because that was the family tradition!”