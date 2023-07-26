Dublin singer RuthAnne tops charts after Molly Mae and Tommy Fury engagement performance

“So happy for them and so happy that my little song still has such a special place in people’s lives”

RuthAnne with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague after her performance (Image: Instagram: RuthAnne)

Dublin musician RuthAnne has gone viral in UK and Irish Charts since her performance at Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s engagement, with her now hit song 'The Vow’.

Five years after the release of the song, the Dublin singer finally topped the Irish chart by hitting Number 1 on iTunes while currently holding Number 2 on the UK chart, behind Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance The Night’.

RuthAnne's music career dates back to 2018, but the singer quickly became a sensation on social media after it was revealed that her song was performed at the engagement of the Island stars over the weekend.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Molly Mae is said to have been a huge fan of RuthAnne's for years, and the Dubliner was flown out for a surprise and intimate performance for the now family of three; Molly, Tommy and their baby daughter Bambi.

RuthAnne took to Instagram to congratulate the couple on their engagement and said: "A pinch me moment! Congratulations on your engagement and I can’t believe I got to be there to sing your song The Vow live for this most amazing proposal (good planning Tommy)"

"Molly had no idea and I know how much this song means to them and wow, the most stunning location I have ever sung it in. And for the most beautiful couple. I sang my heart out just for you today.”

"So amazing to finally meet you in person and sing this song for you. This is why I write music and wow, what a moment."

The engagement video currently stands at 33.8 million views with more than 40,000 comments.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Back in 2019, the song was played during the finale of Molly-Mae and Tommy’s journey on Love Island.

“The song has become so special to them that they used it as part of their sweet gender reveal.”

“So happy for them and so happy that my little song still has such a special place in people’s lives.”

“Music is powerful,” she said.