Dublin sex worker reveals she has bedded several high-profile Irish celebrities

A prominent sex worker reveals she was hauled into a garda station to be quizzed by officers about her profession.

Dublin based advocate Kate McGrew also claims several fellow escorts have contacted her accusing undercover gardai of meeting them in a bid to find out the details of their landlords.

The American-born beauty also reveals she has bedded several Irish celebrities – and brazenly reaches out to any high-profile stars who may be in a throuple to join her in a quadruple!

Kate’s premise for grandstanding this week is her upcoming appearance on Virgin Media’s ‘Eating With The Enemy’, a series which pairs two diners with opposing views (she meets a conservative woman from Co Tipperary).

Ohio-raised Kate tells the Sunday Worldhow she drifted into the world of sex for sale in New York from initially being a pole dancer and lap dancer.

Kate (43) arrived in Ireland in 2008 when she came here on a family holiday and loved it so much she decided to stay.

She moved in with a family near Cork city and had a variety of jobs.

“I was doing various things. I’m a certified yoga teacher, so I was teaching personal yoga lessons.

“I was pulling pints in Tom Barry’s pub in Cork for a while.

“I was a tour guide in Blackrock Castle, so I had a few bits and pieces of work before I felt like I needed a way to increase my income, and frankly missed aspects of the industry,” she explains, adding that she moved from Cork to Dublin.

Her username on escort sites is ‘American Kate’.

“My rate is €300 an hour, and is non-negotiable,” she says. She confirms some of her clients are well-known people and even celebrities.

“My clients’ confidentiality is very important to me,” she insists. “Of course I’ve seen people that others may know, but we take very, very seriously the importance of this being a private encounter between the two of us

“If anyone who has recently come out in the news as a throuple wants to call me up for a quadruple I’m available, the more the merrier!”

Kate, who is also a singer and performance artist, adds that when she outed herself on RTÉ reality show ‘Connected’ in 2014 as a sex worker she ended up being quizzed by gardai.

“I was working with Connected and I passed along my phone number to make some people comfortable,” she recollects.

“They thought I should have a guard to call should I need one in an emergency. Instead, I was called to the station and I foolishly went, and I was grilled by them about a number of things and it did not make me feel safe at all, and some of it was frankly inappropriate.”