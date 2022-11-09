Dublin pop singer CMAT nominated for international music award

The rising star is up against artists like Brandi Carlile to take home the prize.

Irish singer CMAT is in the running to take home an international award for her song ‘I Don’t Really Care for You.’

The Dublin native (26) is nominated for International Song of the Year at the UK Americana Awards, in competition with a track featuring ‘Right on Time’ star Brandi Carlile.

CMAT, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, is a rising Irish star who has sold out multiple dates on her upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

Her debut album ‘If My Wife Knew I’d Be Dead’ was released earlier this year following the success of singles like ‘I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby!’

The budding popstar recently paid tribute to country singer Loretta Lynn following her death aged 90 in early October.

The country pop sensation shared artwork from her debut album on Twitter which features a playful illustration of Lynn wearing a Dublin GAA jersey, writing: "RIP honky tonk girl, Loretta Lynn forever.”

Her country influence is beloved by Irish fans as the star has plans for international tours too.

Last year, she told Riff Magazine about her Dublin roots – and their unlikely country links.

“There’s a pub in town, Tom Kennedy’s, and I go there to do karaoke,” she said.

"There’s a culture of women in their 60s and 70s and they’re all true-blue inner-city Dubliners that go there every Sunday.

“They wear their wig, they have a full face of makeup on and the full jewellery on, and they literally just sit down together, barely talking, drinking their sherry, and they’re just waiting to go up and sing karaoke.

"When they get up there they’re really respectful. They might have their own microphone, and they sing country music songs. It’s a really intense karaoke culture where you have to sit there and watch and listen.”

A self-proclaimed Dolly Parton obsessive, CMAT has said the music icon “is like an Irish aunt, an Irish godmother.”

“Everything about her is north Dublin to me. The wig, the makeup, the nails, the loudness, the smallness. The fact that she’s very small and then very loud, I feel, is ripped from a pub in north of Dublin.”

CMAT is competing with Zach Bryan’s ‘Something in the Orange,’ Amanda Shires’ ‘Take it Like a Man’ and ‘You’re Not Alone’ by Allison Russell featuring Brandi Carlile to take home the UK Americana Award.