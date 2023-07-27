Dublin Love Islander Catherine Agbaje may already be single just days after shock vote

Sources close to both 22-year-olds have said they pair “struggled to make it work in the real world” and “barely saw each other since the show ended”

Dubliner Catherine Agbaje may have already split from her Love Island partner Elom Ahlijah-Wilson just days after they were voted off the dating show.

According to The Sun, sources close to both 22-year-olds have said they pair “struggled to make it work in the real world” and “barely saw each other since the show ended.”

The coupling was “over before it even really started,” the insider told The Sun.

Real estate agent Catherine and her beau Elom was dumped from the villa in a shock elimination almost two weeks ago.

The islanders received a text informing them the public had voted the pair as the least compatible couple in the villa.

Catherine Agbaje (ITV)

In a Love Island first, Catherine and Elom were told to leave the villa immediately – not even receiving the usual high-tension reveal and tearful goodbye around the firepit.

She had been coupled up with former Shelbourne goalkeeper Scott can-der-Sluis before Casa Amor arrived.

Catherine saw sparks fly with Elom, leaving Scott single as it was revealed the soccer player was left pining for the Dublin real estate agent.

Last night, Scott’s own time in the villa came to an end as fellow islanders decided he was not compatible with partner Abi Moores.

"I didn’t think I told Catherine enough before Casa Amor about how I was feeling.” he said last night.

"At the same time I stayed loyal when I had the opportunity to go elsewhere. It wasn’t as if I went into Casa Amor and no-one liked me - I spoke to Gabby a bit but chose to stay loyal to Catherine.

"She didn’t do the same thing but hopefully it works out for her. Once the situation is put to bed for me, it’s done and there is no going back.”

He added: “So many thoughts were going through my mind at the time, I didn’t know what I’d be surprised at and what I wouldn’t.

"In the back of my mind, I wanted to try and prepare for it and then it obviously happened. I got over the situation pretty quickly so I wasn’t down about it.”