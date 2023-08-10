Dublin Love Island star and ex Shelbourne footballer hint at rekindled romance

The pair had a messy stint in the villa this summer.

Love Island fans have been speculating that former couple Catherine Agbaje and Scott van-der-Sluis are back together.

The pair had a messy stint in the villa this summer, with things turning sour after Catherine returned from Casa Amor with another man in tow – leaving Scott single and vulnerable.

Catherine was slammed for recoupling with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, and the pair were dumped from the villa shortly afterwards by public vote.

But just days after exiting Love Island, Catherine and Elom are said to have gone their separate ways, with insiders claiming their romance was “over before it even really started”.

Fans have been calling on Catherine and Scott to rekindle their romance – and Elom has even given them both his "blessing".

The rumoured lovebirds were spotted looking pretty cosy at the Love Island reunion show on Sunday night as they sat next to each other and were grilled on their relationship.

When Sam Thompson asked where the duo stood with one another, Catherine replied: "We talk, like we’re on good terms”.

And the Welsh footballer added: "We’re in a good place with it. We were friends before Catherine left the villa."

They also admitted to messaging each other privately on Instagram.

Later, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Scott's face lit up when Catherine tuned into one of his Instagram Lives.

"Hey guys", she wrote in the comments section, which immediately caused Scott to crack a big smile.

One fan took to Twitter shortly after the interaction and wrote: "Scott’s reaction when Catherine joined the live?? BYE", alongside a string of crying face emojis.

Another agreed: "He’s so in love with her".

Some fans even took to Twitter recently to share that Scott reportedly saved a romantic TikTok fan edit of the pair together, while Catherine admitted that they both send each other any edits that they see during a TikTok Live.

Now, viewers are manifesting that Catherine and Scott start their romance afresh.

“I WANT CATHERINE & SCOTT BACK TOGETHER SO BAD,” one wrote.

Another said: “SCOT AND CATHERINE IS HAPPPPENNING”.

And a third added: “Catherine and Scott really got back together. Love Wins”.