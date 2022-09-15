Dublin influencer Dominique Nugent left ‘devastated’ after losing engagement ring

“If anyone comes across it please message me. It has sentimental value to me”

Dublin-based influencer Dominique Nugent has issued a desperate plea on Instagram after she lost her engagement ring in Tallaght.

Dominique, who only announced her engagement to her boyfriend Paddy two months ago, said she was devastated.

“I lost my engagement ring tonight,” she wrote. “I'm actually devastated. I had it on leaving Pennys on the bottom level of The Square and walked out to the bottom floor car park through the multi-storey car park facing the Brass Fox.

“Staff have been so helpful but no one has come across it. We have been searching the last few hours. It has plastic sizer attachment on the back as it was too loose on me.

“If anyone comes across it please message me. It has sentimental value to me.”

In August Dominique revealed how Paddy had found his way back into her life nine years after they first met.

After getting back together 18 months before, Paddy got down on one knee as part of a special birthday surprise while on holiday in Italy.

Her desperate appeal

“The whole night felt like a dream and I didn’t want it to end. My heart has never felt so full of happiness and love,” Dominique said in a post to her 121k Instagram followers.

“He walked back into my life 18 months ago and made me realise what it’s like to be truly loved by someone.

“From our first date I felt like everything that happened in my life had been leading me back to him and into what would become the best time of my life.”

Dominique got engaged in August

The 33-year-old went on to say that she couldn’t have wished for a more amazing person to share her life with.

“I feel so lucky every single day that our lives brought us back together and gave us a second chance at love.

"In such a short space of time I feel like we have shared so many amazing experiences and I’m so excited for our future. I can’t wait to grow old together."

Last summer the Dubliner revealed that she and Paddy, who she dated nine years ago, had found their way back to one another.

“Maybe it was always supposed to be us two,” she said at the time.