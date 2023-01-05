Dublin influencer Charleen Murphy rekindles love with footballer ex

Dubliner Charleen (24) parted ways with the former Shamrock Rovers player (24) last summer, but a recent reveal confirmed they have rekindled their romance.

Influencer Charleen Murphy has revealed she is “back” with her footballer ex Dano Mandroiu.

"Guess who’s back,” the social media star wrote beneath a selfie of the pair.

The comment section lit up with delighted messages from pals, with one writing: “I’m gorilla gluing you together so yous can never leave again.”

Charleen boasts almost 200k followers on the platform and hosts a popular podcast, with fans happily gushing about the couple in the comment section.

"YAYYYY,” wrote fellow influencer Niamh Cullen. “Was waiting for this post xxxxx.”

"YES SO HAPPY,” another cheered, while one follower said Charleen and Dano are “back where you belong.”

"Well thank holy Mary for that,” another celebrated.

After the influencer shared her nerves at revealing the news with followers, one responded: “I don’t know why I’m this happy for someone I’ve never met!”

Charleen split from her Lincoln City footballer beau last summer, revealing on her podcast that “nothing bad” had happened, but too much “pressure” came with online-life.

“I think I put a lot of pressure on the relationship with Instagram and stuff.

“People used to always text me saying, ‘Oh my god, yous are just perfect together, you’re going to be together forever.’ So I think in my head, I was like I need to keep people happy.

“Not that I was keeping up with appearances, but I thought people might be disappointed in me if we broke up,” she confided in listeners.

“I was so concerned, but I had to do it for me… It just came from a place of me needing to do it for myself, there was nothing bad. People just wanted there to be something bad.

“What I found the hardest when we broke up was.. I had a necklace with his name on it, and I actually wore that for longer than we were together because I was afraid of people noticing it. EVERYONE copped it straight away… That was tough.

“There was so many rumours going around.”

Midfielder Danny Mandroiu currently plays for EFL League One club Lincoln City, previously rounding out the Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers squads.

The Dublin native has also happily shared snaps of the pair since making their reunion public, posting a sweet photo of him kissing Charleen’s cheek at London’s Winter Wonderland.