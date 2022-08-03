Dublin duo Belters Only reveal how massive dance track was created in Drimnagh attic

One of the biggest hits in the U.K. charts this year is a track created in the attic of a house in Dublin’s Kimmage.

Robbie G of Irish dance duo Belters Only reveals that his pal, Bisset, produced Make Me Feel Good at his mother’s home.

“It was made in Bisset’s attic in his mam’s house,” Robbie tells Shuffle in an exclusive interview. “The song was an old sample that he loved years ago, and then he got a singer called Jazzy from Drimnagh to do the vocals.

“This was 18 months ago. She came down and we did the track and we didn’t think anything more of it.”

When Jazzy put it up on SoundCloud, Make Me Feel Good took off like a rocket – and record labels came calling to sign up red-hot newcomers Belters Only.

“It got to a point where it was growing that quick that all the labels came in and tried to contact us because they could see the growth that was going on without us being signed. It actually entered the Top 100 charts in the UK before any radio airplay.”

The background to Belters Only is that just before the pandemic Bisset was running a Saturday night club under that title at the Grand Social venue in Dublin.

“It was Bisset who launched it and it was a go-to spot for a long time every Saturday night before Covid. Everybody knew what was going down at the Belters Only night,” says Robbie, who comes from the Donaghmede/Coolock area on the city’s northside.

“At the time Bisset was rocking Dublin and everybody saw Bisset as his own house genre. They knew there was a certain sound when they went to Belters Only nights.

“Because he’s from the southside and I’m from the northside we were always compared, so when everybody saw us come together it was something that nobody expected.

“Bisset always had this plan of making it become bigger than just a Saturday night. Through Covid he was building a studio and then he hit me up and said, ‘It’s time to get in a room together.’ The rest is history, we have just been sky-rocketing from the get-go.

“It’s been a crazy year, the maddest, fastest seven months of my life. I wouldn’t change any of it for the world. For years myself and Bisset envisioned this as solo artists, and for it now to happen once we came together is absolutely unreal.

“It’s nothing that we don’t deserve. The hard work was definitely put in, so it was only a matter of time that the rewards were coming. We’re very happy with how things are going, but it’s only the beginning of it.

“I’m doing this eight years and I’m only 24, and Bisset is doing it seven years and he’s just 27. I feel like he’s probably the only person in Ireland that I’ve come across that has the same thought process as me, and the same mentality and work rate.

“I wasn’t out partying with my friends when they were out drinking in fields. I was in the bedroom working on music. And Bisset was the same.”

Robbie says he hopes the success of Belters Only will inspire other kids from their neighbourhoods. “One of the main messages we’re trying to put across is that no matter where you’re from and no matter what you’re doing, if you believe you can do it just do it,” he says.

“We started from our bedrooms lying on our beds using laptops for two or three years before we got even a hundred views on anything. People think this happened overnight, but you have to work hard for this stuff, especially when you’re from a working class area.

“Here’s me and Bisset, both from different sides of Dublin and both with the same vision, and we’re on a world stage now after seven months.”

BELTERS Only’s new track, I Will Survive, is now available.