Dublin corner shop which featured in music video closes doors for the last time

Popular singer, Gemma Dunleavy, has expressed her sadness at the closing of a stalwart business in Dublin’s north inner city – K&A Stores on Seville Place.

The much loved family business had been in operation for over four decades, providing the local community with much more than just daily groceries.

"The first shop I was allowed to go to on me own as a kid, banging jellies and the best corned beef going,” Gemma revealed.

She took to Twitter to share how important the shop was to everyone who lived in the vicinity.

K&A Stores in Gemma Dunleavy's music video. Photo: YouTube/Gemma Dunleavy

K&A even featured in Gemma’s music video, ‘Up de Flats,’ which was released to widespread acclaim in 2020 with opening scenes showing her leaving the shop.

“It’s been such a hub for our community over the years, whether it was the subtle comfort chats getting your messages when the community lost someone, or the celebration of events displayed in the window whenever anyone around made a milestone,” Gemma wrote.

“The Fay’s served us all over the years and it was more than a shop for us all it was something special, it’s hard to explain but whatever it was doesn’t exist in the Centra up the road! The more the area and city changed, the more the K&A was a place of pride for us.

Store entrance

“My aunties and cousins have worked there since as long as I can remember. Thanks to the Fay family and Geraldine and Carmel for serving us over the year,” Gemma added.

The singer and the shop’s owners both signed off with memorable posts on social media.

“The K&A will now become a memory just like the flats and the community before it! Let it be a reminder to hold on to what we have with both hands while we have it So happy to have it live forever in my up de flats video.

Gemma Dunleavy

The owners of the K and A wrote on Facebook: "Hi everyone please note that the K and A will officially close tomorrow Monday 7/8/23 at 4 o'clock.

"On behalf of Gerry and the Fay family, we would like to say a big thank you to all of our loyal customers over the last 40 years for their business."

Well-wishers were quick to wish the family numerous messages of good luck, amongst an outpouring of good will.

"The shop has been a massive part of the kid’s lives for so long as has your family. Thanks guys and best of luck,” wrote one.

"We spent our childhood in that shop this is so sad it will be missed so much,” wrote another.

Gemma Dunleavy is set to begin a UK tour in November with tickets currently on sale.