Dr Eva Orsmond on calorie counting, opening a hotel and finding love after divorce

The former Operation Transformation expert gets frank about finding happiness after divorce and realising her two-decade health hotel dream

Dr Eva Orsmond credits former husband Wyatt with helping to get her retreat up and running

It’s been an eventful few years for Dr Eva Orsmond, but as she heads into the summer season at the hotel she dreamed of opening for 20 years, she’s excited to look to the future.

The weight loss guru feels a sense of serenity and achievement as she continues to build her business and make a new life for herself following her divorce.

Just hours before we speak, she spent the morning kayaking with guests staying at Solar Alvura, the health hotel she and ex-husband Wyatt brought to fruition in Portugal’s sun-soaked Eastern Algarve.

“I was kayaking this morning. And I had very happy clients there — one lady who dropped two young children, two and five, with the husband and just escaped for five days, and was telling me two days ago she was exhausted.

And I said to her: ‘You are exactly why I made this place.’ Because that’s how I felt over the years — when I needed a place where I can take an airplane, be on my own, but not be alone and still be able to meet people.

“She was so happy and so was I. We kayaked from the mainland to an island. We had coffee there then we kayaked back and it was a perfect day.

"The water was so warm — this was a moment when I said to myself, ‘Oh my God, this is wonderful’. I was trying to appreciate being in that moment.”

Those rewards have not come easily. The conversion of the property, documented in RTÉ series Dr Eva’s Great Escape, proved a mammoth logistical, financial and emotional challenge.

She continues to throw most of her time and energy at the property, as well as her weight loss and nutrition clinics in Ireland, in what the straight-talking TV star says is “not a balanced lifestyle”.

Yet you get the sense that she feels a huge sense of achievement at where she has brought her businesses so far.

“At the moment I can’t really say my life is in balance because it’s very busy. But I’m working on my dream and I’m ticking that box that I can say, ‘You know what?

"This is my dream for 20 years.’ I don’t want to be sitting on that rocking chair in years to come and saying, ‘Oh, I always wished I had a hotel.’ Now I’m having it, and I’m very, very grateful for Wyatt for building it and believing in this project.

“Once I managed to get over the divorce, it’s just that you move on with your life. And it’s so wonderful. I have my boys and still (have) a relatively good relationship with Wyatt.”

Famed for her strict approach to healthy living, Dr Eva has embraced her career in hospitality by listening to feedback from her customers.

“We’re changing all the time. There was a hotel manager from Donegal who came to give us advice in the last episode and he basically said to us, ‘You might find, in time, the need to change things, and your concepts of things change’, and in fact this is exactly what has happened.

Dr Eva has fulfilled her hotel ambition

“We are now having lots of people just on holidays for one or two days. Then we have the different retreats — we’re now finishing our first yoga retreat. In September I’m going to start my diabetes recovery retreats.

“I’ve made so many mistakes, because I didn’t know anything about hospitality.

"I was advertising how strict I was going to be and there was going to be no alcohol,” she says, adding that some guests felt this was too uncompromising.

“We actually brought alcohol into the hotel so we have wine and beer. Of course it’s not that it’s a boozing holiday, but I just had a lady who said to me the other day: ‘If you had not had alcohol I would not have come. Not because I drink so much but because I would have thought it’s too strict.’”

The Finnish-born businesswoman says the past few years have been “a rollercoaster” as she built her business while experiencing a break-up with Wyatt, with whom she has two adult boys.

Her heart, she says, is open to finding love again — though she is pragmatic about how that might work right now.

“I think it would be very ridiculous and unreal if I say, ‘No, I don’t want love in my life.’

"But I don’t know where I would meet this person at the moment because I’m doing nothing else (other) than I’m either on a plane between Portugal and Ireland or working in my clinic. It’s full-on and has been for a while.”

Dr Eva mellow in yellow

The woman who shot to TV fame because of her no-nonsense advice on RTÉ’s Operation Transformation continues to be passionate about the impacts being overweight has on our health.

Just this week, it was reported that Ireland is facing a “tsumani” of diabetes cases, with figures predicting one in 10 people around the world will have the condition by 2050. Being overweight, obese and inactive are considered leading causes of Type 2 diabetes.

Though exercise is hugely important both for our health and well-being, it’s not the primary way of losing weight, says Dr Eva, who believes we are what we eat.

One hour of walking, she gives an example, uses 250-300 calories, and needs to be matched with rethinking our diet.

“(We) don’t talk about calories, but that’s the bottom line. It’s naive to say weight loss is easy, but it’s actually a numbers game.

"Of course, it depends where the calories come from; we need to make sure we get the right balance, to get your protein, your fibre, keep the health going. But we need to cut down on energy — it doesn’t help if you do a 300-calorie walk, and then you don’t match that with diet.

Dr Eva back home in Dublin

“What would be a simple tip for people is basically to look at their diet. Increase variety in your diet by increasing variety in your fibre intake. That’s what is really, really important.

"They say we should be eating 30 different sources of fibre a week so that we would be feeding the diversity of gut microbiome.”

Despite the annual backlash, she still feels Operation Transformation has a huge role to play in Ireland’s health, and doesn’t think she would have done things differently during her time on the show.

“I just got a really nice message today on Instagram, saying that they like the fact that I’m refreshing, as I say things the way they are. I don’t want to be harsh and horrible — I just want to be the mirror.

Dr Eva with the Operation Transformation team

"And when somebody comes to see me, I don’t want to be saying, ‘Oh, you’re grand.’ I think they hear that already.

"They don’t need to come see me to hear, ‘Oh, you’re grand.’ I suppose it’s my brand. But it’s not like I need to work hard for it!” she laughs.

There have been reports that the show could be under threat after Department of Health funding was withdrawn, but Dr Eva believes axing it would be a shame.

“A lot of people say to me, they can’t wait for the programme to air in January. There’s a lovely community spirit, there’s a lot of goodness in it — it’s a brilliant programme.”

Photography: Kip Carroll