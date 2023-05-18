Donncha O'Callaghan reveals how losing fortune in scam affected family's future

‘I’ll be honest with you I’m more disappointed with myself than anything else’

Former rugby star turned broadcaster Donncha O'Callaghan has revealed how losing a huge amount of money for his family's future has changed him.

The 2FM star was one of the victims who lost money with Custom House Capital.

Speaking after jail sentences were given to Harry Cassidy, the former chief executive of Custom House Capital (CHC), and three others from the collapsed investment firm last week, Donncha said he had to learn the hard way about managing your money.

Speaking about the money he lost, Donncha said: “My mom had to scrap for every penny I was probably involved with this time of Celtic Tiger where money - was so easy to get a hold of. I think it's a real cop out to say I took bad advice.

"I was ill informed - that lies with me. I took people's experience in certain areas as if yeah that's good enough for me because he knows it inside out whereas I've learned you have to know it inside out."

He made the investments while he was at the pinnacle of his career with Ireland and Munster, revealing how he was “maxing out my pension contribution over the course of six years.”

He added: “It was a hard lesson but vital for me - you cannot offload responsibility for stuff like that. In a mad way I had a gut feeling before it… I wish I’d backed it.”

Speaking to Sean O'Rourke on his new podcast, Insights with Sean O’Rourke, he revealed: “I look at that whole scenario and I look at myself at that time, I’ll be honest with you I'm more disappointed with myself than anything else.

When asked how much money he lost, Donncha said: “I’ll be honest I was p***ed off”. You're putting your money and trust in these people. I was at the prime of my career that could have sustained me if I had put it in smarter choices with better people. We all want to spend more time with our family and money allows us to do that.

“I should have done more work, I should have been more self-aware - of not only the type of business and the type of funds I was putting my money into but also the character of the people.

"I won't say the amount [he lost] but I was maxing out my pension contribution and putting it all in there every time, every year I put in the max I could over the course of six years.”

"For me, it was a massive lesson, a wake up call. I personally blame no one bar myself.”

However, Donncha’s now built a new career for himself on radio and also as a coach on RTE’s Ireland’s Fittest Family.

And he told how losing his dad Hughie, who was 40 when he passed away, has made him see the bigger picture about what’s important in life.

In a wide-ranging chat with Sean, Donncha - who shares four kids with wife Jenny - said his goal is for his children to simply remember him as a “deadly dad”.

He told how he hopes Sophie, Anna, Robin and Jake remember that he “was class to hang around with.. helped us, craic aside – gave us values and stuff they’ll take on forever.”

The regulated Dublin investment firm collapsed in 2011 after High Court inspectors appointed on the application of the Central Bank confirmed that client funds had been used without their knowledge or consent to try prop up commercial property investments in continental Europe.