Donal Skehan and Nadia Forde meet Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s baby Blake

The couple welcomed their first child, a little girl named Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian, last Thursday afternoon.

Donal Skehan and his wife Sofie paid a visit to Brian Dowling, Arthur Gourounlian, and baby Blake this week. Photo: Instagram

Some of Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s celebrity pals have paid them a visit to meet their newborn daughter Blake.

After a busy week adjusting to their new lifestyle as parents, some famous faces dropped into their home to say hello to baby Blake for the first time.

The first visitor was model Nadia Forde, who shared an adorable video of Brian playing with his daughter on the sofa.

“Oh that newborn bubble. So much love and so tiny,” she captioned the clip.

Next, the couple were greeted by celebrity chef Donal Skehan and his wife Sofie.

Donal shared a photo of both couples beaming beside Blake, writing: “Hello baby Blake! We’re in love! Huge congrats guys!”

He then got to have a cuddle with the newborn, sharing a photo of the sweet moment on his Instagram account.

“Getting all the new baby hugs! She’s gorgeous!” he wrote.

It comes after baby Blake had a reunion with Brian’s “absolutely incredible” younger sister Aoife, who acted as a surrogate for the Big Brother star and his husband.

Sharing a snap of Aoife cradling her tiny niece, Brian wrote: “Today was reunion time in the Dowling Gourounlian household. We had a little visitor in the form of ️[Aoife].

“It was an emotional reunion as the tears flowed. Times like this are so special. I still find it hard to believe that Aoife, Arthur & I created this BEAUTIFUL LITTLE BABY.

“Blake loves her Aunty Aoife so much & was so content in her arms. How SENSATIONAL does Aoife look especially only 5 days after giving birth.”

He previously praised Aoife as a “saint” for carrying the couple’s first child.

"From our first jokingly conversations about this back in 2015 when you moved in with us in London to our more serious chats about it in January 2021 in the middle of the pandemic when we would go on our daily walks. This has been in the works for years,” Brian penned.

"You have also put yourself out there publicly for everyone to voice their opinions about this & you never faltered. Even the vile/disgusting messages we all received just encouraged us to be more open regarding our Surrogacy journey."

He ended his tribute by saying: "You aren't just my sister or Arthur's sister-in-law you are AN ANGEL & also our BEST FRIEND."