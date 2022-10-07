Don McLean (77) steps out with model girlfriend (28) ahead of 3Arena gig

“I think there are a lot of jealous guys out there who can’t believe I have a great girlfriend, am still making rock and roll, while they’re at home in a rocking chair.”

Don McLean and girlfriend Paris Dylan at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Collins — © Colin Keegan

American Pie singer Don McLean (77) has been on a trip through Kildare with his girlfriend Paris Dylan (28) ahead of his sold-out 3Arena gig.

Together for five years and born almost 50 years apart, the couple cosied up while touring the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware yesterday.

The pair met in 2017, a year after McLean’s very public divorce with ex-wife Patrisha Shnier (63) and his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Shnier and McLean were married for almost 30 years with two children when she accused him of “adultery, cruel and abusive treatment, and irreconcilable differences”.

McLean plead guilty to domestic violence assault, a move his lawyer said was not an admission of guilt but a decision ”to just resolve the case now.”

Don laughed when asked about the age gap with Paris by the Irish Independent in October, saying people “still get excited that my girlfriend is 48 years younger than I am”.

Don McLean and girlfriend Paris Dylan

“I think there are a lot of jealous guys out there who can’t believe I have a great girlfriend, am still making rock and roll, while they’re at home in a rocking chair.”

“She’s seen me every which way and I’ve seen her every which way, and I’m never going to leave her. She may leave me — but I’m never leaving her,” the star said.

“We’re very similar. We discovered that as we got to know each other. The simpler we keep it, the better. I want to hear about the hair colour she likes and the dress she bought, the shoes she likes. I don’t want to think about heavy stuff, I really don’t.”

Singer and songwriter, Don McLean, and his girlfriend. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin — © Colin Keegan

He told People magazine last year that “love is the most important thing you can have”.

“You have to love somebody. Hate is such a burden. It’s a complete waste of time. I love my children and I love my girlfriend. I’m crazy for her.

"You have to be in love with something. When I have had bad times in my life, I always loved my guitar. And now, I have Paris."

The ‘American Pie’ singer is heading to the 3Arena as part of the hit’s 50th anniversary tour.

His Dublin gig is fully seated and fully sold out.