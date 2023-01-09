Doireann Garrihy’s new boyfriend shows his support after her debut as DWTS host

The pair have previously been tight-lipped about their relationship.

Doireann Garrihy’s new boyfriend seems proud as punch of the RTÉ star after her Dancing with the Stars debut on Sunday night.

The first show of the series saw Doireann take over from Westlife’s Nicky Byrne and join Jennifer Zamparelli in the glitzy present gig.

Comedian Mark Mehigan – who Doireann went Instagram ‘official’ with last week – shared the love on social media.

Comedian Mark Mehigan shared a sweet snap of Doireann and her dog after the show.

Mark shared a sweet snap of Doireann squeezing her dog Bertie in front of lavish bouquets of flowers following the show.

He proudly tagged the RTÉ star and left three flame emojis for good measure.

"What a buzz,” the 2FM star said on her own Instagram in the aftermath of her DWTS debut.

"Same time next week (but no dancing, just presenting, thanks be to god).

"Thank you @jenzamparelli for being the most fabulous partner in glitz.”

Mark left the same three flame emojis in the comment section as celebrity pals rushed to congratulate the new host.

“You absolutely SMASHED IT so proud of you,” said judge Arthur Gourounlian.

“You look ridiculously stunning!” commented pal James Kavanagh, while Doireann’s sister Aoife said: “What a debut.”

Co-host Jen cheered-on her presenting partner, writing: “Amazing night!! You were deadly!! Onwards and upwards… buzzing for next week.”

Sparks fly between Doireann and funny man Mark just weeks after Doireann told the Sunday World that her only romance was with Dancing with Stars.

Doireann Garrihy and comedian Mark Mehigan appeared to confirm their relationship on Instagram.

"This whole year I have just been focused on friends and enjoying myself and because of that I have struck a better balance of working hard but also enjoying myself,” she said.

Then, two weeks ago, a cryptic message on the star’s Instagram seemed to tell all: “Romantic love wasn't part of my plan for 2023 but as all the best lyricists and poets will tell you, you can't plan for that kind of thing and that's all I'll say.”

Fans first began to link the couple of comedians in December after Mark posted a picture of Doireann during a cosy hotel getaway.