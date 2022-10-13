Doireann Garrihy’s co-host Carl Mullan wants to join Dancing with the Stars

The radio star said he is always “glued to the TV” when the show is on.

Carl Mullan is ready to take on the dancefloor on the hit RTÉ show Dancing with the Stars now that Doireann Garrihy is presenting.

The radio presenter works on 2fm Breakfast with Doireann and Donncha O’Callaghan. "Of course I’d do it,” he told RSVP Live.

"Anyone would find it hard to say no, it’s such great TV.”

"Every single year it’s been on, I have been glued to the TV on Sunday nights. I’m sure most people would love to get involved with it.”

His co-host Doireann Garrihy was recently announced as Nicky Byrne’s replacement as presenter on Dancing with the Stars.

She will front the next season with fellow radio star Jennifer Zamparelli by her side.

"Me and Donncha are so proud of her,” Carl told RSVP life.

“The thing is with the three of us, we are huge champions of each other but we also rip the absolute mick out of each other."

““Every time we’re out with Doireann we try to embarrass her, so if she walks into a room we make everyone clap.”

“She’s going to do an amazing job, between herself and Jen it’s so nice to have two 2fm presenters at the helm of great TV. She’s going to smash it.”

Carl said the radio trio are best mates on the breakfast show and the “great craic” listeners hear is always genuine.

"With morning radio, you have to bring a certain energy but that’s easy to do with Doireann and Donncha,” he said.

“Realistically, of course there are days where one of us might be tired and haven’t slept, but we’re all there to pick each other up. We make a real effort to have a bit of a laugh before we go on air so we can bring that energy to the show straight away.”

“It’s really nice to know we are enjoying ourselves, but so are our listeners who get in touch to say the nicest things. Long may it last.”