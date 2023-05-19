Doireann Garrihy’s boyfriend shares sweet snap of her as they celebrate her 31st birthday

“It’s the first time it’s ever been, I think, that genuine.”

Doireann Garrihy’s boyfriend Mark Mehigan has shared a cute birthday image of his girlfriend and her beloved dog on her 31st birthday.

The comedian shared a snap of the DWTS host and her dog Bertie posing with gold balloons on Instagram.

“We get it Mark, you have a girlfriend,” the comic wrote as a caption.

Meanwhile, Doireann took to her Instagram stories earlier this week to tell fans she had no plans for the upcoming date.

She said: "I've a lot to f***ing do I'm really busy I'm about to do my emails but I'm just thinking about my birthday on Friday and how irrelevant it is.

"No one cares, nobody cares past 30."

Doirean added she would '"ignore" her birthday until she turns 40.

Doireann and Mark

Mark and Doireann recently returned from a holiday in Spain following Ms Garrihy’s successful season hosting RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

It is understood the couple took a trip to Marbella for their first vacation together.

Doireann recently opened up to Irish Independent’s Life Magazine about their romance.

"I’ve met someone now who is amazing,” she said.

“I was [nervous] and I wasn’t. I think I feel so sure, and things are so great with Mark.

She confirmed the pair are “in it for the long haul.

“I followed him, I will admit. He followed me back. But he DM’d me first. These are very important details!

“He’s the funniest person I’ve ever met, hands down.”

She added: “But he just completely gets what I do, and is so supportive of it all.

Couple

"I feel like I’m the same with him. I can bounce anything off him, and vice versa.

“He gets it. And he’s a great pep-talker. Because things are fairly mad at the moment. He just is the most naturally funny person I’ve ever met and he will find humour in anything."

The popular presenter continued: “If he’s having a day where he just wants to be miserable and give out about things, I’ll be great to say, ‘OK, but we have this, and we have this and we have this to be grateful for’. And he’ll do the same for me.”

After describing Mark as “the right person”, Doireann added: “It’s the first time it’s ever been, I think, that genuine.”