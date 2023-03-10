Doireann Garrihy warns followers of fake account trying to impersonate her
The Dancing with the Stars presenter is not the first Irish celeb who has had their face used to catfish fans.
Doireann Garrihy has warned followers about a fake account that is impersonating her to run “a money giveaway.”
The RTÉ star took to Instagram to share her words of warning.
"There is a Facebook page pretending to be me doing a money giveaway,” she said.
"Please ignore and report if you see it! Thank you.”
Last week, Una Healy warned followers that there was an Instagram page in circulation that was pretending to be her.
The Tipperary star took to her own profile to warn fans that the fake account was “trying to scam people.”
Una asked platform bosses to remove the profile, admitting she had already reported in “many times.”
"Please @instagram remove this fake account that is pretending to be me and trying to scam people,” the Saturdays singer said.
"I’ve reported it so many times now. It is FAKE.”
Una recorded a video to prove to fans her Instagram account is the only one she has.
"Hi everyone, it has been highlighted to me that there are a number of accounts out there – fake accounts – that are pretending to be me and are trying to scam people.
"I just want to put it out there that this is my only account,” Una said.
"One and only account on Instagram, the same on Twitter and on Facebook.”
She added: “I don’t have any personal or private accounts.
"Please, please report and block those scammers because they need to be stopped. Thank you.”
Last year, Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy hit back at a scam cryptocurrency ad that used his image to promote a trading program.
Upon clicking the link, users were taken to a fake Independent.ie article where ‘Ryan’ is quoted as sharing his “secret” to becoming wealthy.
“I really want to make this really abundantly clear this morning that I have nothing to do with cryptocurrency," he said last March.
The RTÉ radio star added: “I’m sure it's making some people somewhere a lot of money but I have nothing to do with it. So please tell all your friends when you see that ad… it’s not me.”
