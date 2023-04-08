Doireann Garrihy reveals secret Cupid who hooked her up with new man Mark Mehigan

For months it has been reported that Doireann slipped into the DMs on Instagram of comedian Mark Mehigan

Broadcaster Doireann Garrihy has finally come clean about the secret Cupid who helped her meet her new boyfriend.

For months it has been reported that Doireann slipped into the DMs on Instagram of comedian Mark Mehigan, having first started following each other before the pair went official with their relationship last December.

But the 30-year-old Dancing With The Stars and 2FM Breakfast Show co-host reveals she actually met Mark through a piece of luck.

“We met through his cousin,” she tells Sunday World. “His cousin works in 2FM, so I got to know Mark through him — it’s going great.

“We’re just back from Spain, where we were for nine nights, which was lovely. I have a summer holiday planned, but apart from that there’s a lot on at the moment.”

Doireann is known for her comic routines and impressions, but she feels that she and Mark see more to each other than their funny sides and are not always in a humorous mood.

“I think it’s probably well documented that when you’re performing, for want of a better word, or in the entertainment industry, of course you’re not always as switched on as that, so we love to have our downtime together and have very average evenings watching whatever season we’re watching,” she explains.

Doireann will host the upcoming Platinum VIP Style Awards in Dublin’s Royal Convention Centre on March 26 and admits she has always been into fashion.

“Well I come from a family of all girls. I’m the youngest, so I had no choice really but to be into fashion from a very young age,” she says.

The Dubliner is the youngest of three sisters, who include actress Aoibhín and influencer Ailbhe, who grew up in Castleknock, Dublin.

She attended Mount Sackville school, which has churned out TV stars including Amanda Byram, Glenda Gilson and new Home Rescue: The Big Fix presenter Dee Coleman.

“I had no interest in TV or radio when I was at school. It was always drama and acting, so I don’t know what the secret is. There must be something in the water in Dublin 15,” she said.

She hosts the 2FM Breakfast Show with former rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan and recently Dancing With The Stars winner Carl Mullan.

“It’s not a new thing with Dancing With the Stars that the person who the audience resonate with the most is generally the winner,” she explains, when asked how Carl beat off apparently better dancers including Suzanne Jackson and Brooke Scullion.

“Of course it’s about the dancing and no one can undermine the amount of work. I saw Carl every single day and we’re on radio from six till nine and he would go on straight to rehearsals until eight at night.

“He has a toddler and a wife and is in the middle of a house renovation so it couldn’t have come at a madder time for him. The graft that he has put in is just phenomenal and I think he is the most deserving winner.

“Look, it’s a family show at the end of the day and I mean a lot of kids that I met really loved Carl and if the kids want to pick up the phone and vote, often that’s what really counts for something, so I think the right person lifted the glitterball.”

Doireann is also focused on a busy period ahead as she prepares for her Laughs Of Your Life Live shows.

“So, I have my first live show ever next Wednesday and Thursday night in the Bord Gáis,” she says.

“It’s only since I started planning this that I realise the level of detail that’s needed for organising a live event, particularly in a theatre like the Bord Gáis. It’s such a gorgeous space but it’s a space that needs to be filled and it needs to feel like a big show and a big production, so I have learned so much along the way about the level of detail and the amount of time that goes into organising these things.”

Doireann explains the show’s concept: “So, my podcast is called The Laughs of Your Life and the questions are all based around laughter.

“I was inspired by Desert Island Discs, but with this its laughter — so your first memory of laughter, the first time felt laughed at, the moment where if you didn’t laugh you’d cry. So, all the questions revolve around laughter.

“I have had guests like Michael Bublé, Micheal Martin, Amy Huberman, Paul Mescal, Chris O’Dowd, so it’s done really well.”