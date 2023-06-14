Doireann Garrihy moves in with new boyfriend Mark Mehigan

The RTÉ 2fm star and the comedian revealed that they had moved in together during the first episode of the Doireann and Friends podcast.

The RTÉ 2fm star and the comedian revealed that they had moved in together during the first episode of the Doireann and Friends podcast.

Doireann welcomed her beau as a guest on the brand-new podcast as well as fellow radio presenter Pamela Joyce.

The couple spoke about how their relationship came to be and told listeners that Doireann had slid into Mark’s DMs first.

Mark explained: “You launched a smiley face into my DMs. I immediately screenshotted it. Of course, a famous girl comes into your DMs.”

The Foxrock man then joked that he shared the message on his Instagram Close Friends, which prompted his other half to ask who had seen the DM.

Doing a hilarious impression of Doireann, he said: “Like brilliant. ‘Oh you're a misogynist now. You're a foul pig.

"’We're sleeping in separate beds now. We can't, it's a one-bedroom apartment we live in’.”

After letting the “scoop” about their living arrangements slip as part of the joke, Mark confirmed: “She's moved in with me.”

While recording the podcast episode, Doireann also admitted that her friends were not fans of Mark’s at first and had a “100 per strike rate of ‘don’t go near him’.”

Mark agreed: “They, all by the way, warned you off me… apparently f**k boy vibes, which is mental.”

When Mark asked Doireann for the definition of a f**k boy vibe, she responded: “Because you’re going to f*ck me over. You’re good looking, talented, funny, confident and you were not afraid to go straight in with the voice notes and stuff. That was the vibe, so they were like ‘be careful’, which they had to do. It’s their job.

“But I’ve a good radar with this and I was like I think you’re overreacting; I think you need to let me live. They were like ‘Ok. Well, we’ll pick up the pieces when we need to.’”