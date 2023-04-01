Doireann Garrihy marks last day of dream holiday with new boyfriend Mark Mehigan
Just days after wrapping up her first season as co-host of Dancing with the Stars, Doireann headed off to the sun to celebrate with her comedian beau Mark
Doireann Garrihy has marked the last night of her dream holiday with new boyfriend Mark Mehigan with a beautiful shot of herself in a summer dress.
Just days after wrapping up her first season as co-host of Dancing with the Stars, Doireann headed off to the sun to celebrate with her comedian beau Mark.
The couple who had gone public with their romance just after Christmas had been snapped outside Dublin Airport last week before they set off for Marbella for their first romantic trip together.
While they were away, Doireann kept her followers updated on how he was getting on in a series of snaps she posted on Instagram.
The 30-year-old posted a selfies of herself and Mark in the car while wearing matching sunnies while in another she appeared all dressed up to go out for a meal in Casa Tua Restaurant.
In a gorgeous mini green and pink dress and pink open-toe heels, the presenter curled her hair and wore little hoop earrings.
The Dubliner also took time to explore the local area and shared a video of the stunning sunny views.
The pair had previously been tight-lipped about their relationship.
But after her first Dancing with the Stars show, Mark shared a sweet snap of Doireann squeezing her dog Bertie in front of lavish bouquets of flowers following the show.
He proudly tagged the RTÉ star and left three flame emojis for good measure.
Doireann recently opened up to Irish Independent’s Life Magazine about their romance.
"I’ve met someone now who is amazing,” she said.
“I was [nervous] and I wasn’t. I think I feel so sure, and things are so great with Mark.
She confirmed the pair are “in it for the long haul.
“I followed him, I will admit. He followed me back. But he DM’d me first. These are very important details!
“He’s the funniest person I’ve ever met, hands down.”
She added: “But he just completely gets what I do, and is so supportive of it all.
"I feel like I’m the same with him. I can bounce anything off him, and vice versa.
“He gets it. And he’s a great pep-talker. Because things are fairly mad at the moment. He just is the most naturally funny person I’ve ever met and he will find humour in anything."
