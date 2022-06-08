Doireann Garrihy left 'f*****g scarlet' over blunder during Dublin Zoo TV show

The 30-year-old appeared on the first episode of Zoo Live, a three-part special showcasing the very best of Dublin Zoo.

Doireann Garrihy was left “f*****g scarlet” after realising that she'd gotten her words mixed up on her new TV show.

The 30-year-old appeared on the first episode of Zoo Live, a three-part special showcasing the very best of Dublin Zoo.

Presented by Sinead Kennedy, the show explores exclusive behind-the-scenes content and includes a purpose-built stage in the African Savanna at the beloved Phoenix Park attraction.

Doireann spent a day at the zoo mingling with the animals and chatting to zookeepers ahead of last night’s broadcast.

And the 2FM star, who grew up in Castleknock with her sisters Aoibhin and Ailbhe, got a bit tongue-tied in front of the camera, accidentally telling viewers that her family were "honorary members" of the zoo when she was younger.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She meant to say they were annual pass holders but didn’t even register the blunder until her mum Clare pointed out her mistake.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Doireann shared a screenshot of her mum’s messages, which included a host of laughing emojis.

The texts read: “Honorary members? Honorary members don’t have to pay! Good work on the flamingo nest. You are well able to shovel s***e.”

Responding to her faux pas, she said: “#ZooLive feedback from Clare.

“F*****g scarlet for myself. I said we were honorary members of the zoo back in the day.

“I meant like season ticket holders/ annual pass holders or whatever the equivalent of that is for the zoo.”

But Doireann brushed off the blunder and gave her followers a closer look at her safari-inspired outfit with an Instagram post, opting for a khaki jumpsuit from H&M paired with some daring gold Nike runners.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “That was a laugh and a half #ZooLive @rteone thank you so much for having me.”