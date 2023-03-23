Doireann Garrihy heads on first holiday with new boyfriend Mark Mehigan

The loved-up couple posed outside Dublin Airport this morning as Doireann’s mum captured the moment.

Doireann Garrihy has jetted off on holiday with her new boyfriend just days after wrapping up her first season as co-host of Dancing with the Stars.

The RTÉ star and her comedian beau Mark Mehigan went public with their romance just after Christmas and he has been a proud supporter of Doireann as she took on the highly-coveted gig.

The loved-up couple posed outside Dublin Airport this morning as Doireann’s mum captured the moment.

"Clare Garrihy insisting on the pic...” she captioned the snap. “You’d swear we were heading off to Oz.”

The radio presenter is all smiles as Mark kisses her forehead with their suitcases are piled up in front of them.

Doireann Garrihy and Mark Mehigan.

Doireann added several emojis hinting at their destination.

Along with a sun, a flamenco dancer and a party-hat wearing smiley face, she popped a Spanish flag into the caption.

The pair have previously been tight-lipped about their relationship.

After her first Dancing with the Stars show, Mark shared a sweet snap of Doireann squeezing her dog Bertie in front of lavish bouquets of flowers following the show.

He proudly tagged the RTÉ star and left three flame emojis for good measure.

Doireann recently opened up to Irish Independent’s Life Magazine about their romance.

"I’ve met someone now who is amazing,” she said.

“I was [nervous] and I wasn’t. I think I feel so sure, and things are so great with Mark.

She confirmed the pair are “in it for the long haul.

“I followed him, I will admit. He followed me back. But he DM’d me first. These are very important details!

“He’s the funniest person I’ve ever met, hands down.”

She added: “But he just completely gets what I do, and is so supportive of it all.

"I feel like I’m the same with him. I can bounce anything off him, and vice versa.

“He gets it. And he’s a great pep-talker. Because things are fairly mad at the moment. He just is the most naturally funny person I’ve ever met and he will find humour in anything."