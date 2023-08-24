Doireann Garrihy felt ‘massive pressure’ to be fit and healthy while filming DWTS

The RTÉ 2fm star joined Jennifer Zamparelli as co-host on the dance competition show this year, taking over from Nicky Byrne.

Doireann Garrihy has opened up about feeling pressure to look her best while filming the latest season of Dancing With the Stars.

Speaking on a recent episode of her podcast Doireann and Friends, the presenter opened up to BodyByrne’s Siobhan Byrne about struggling with imperfections and putting pressure on herself to be fit and healthy all the time.

“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things; coming from a family of girls; growing up at a time where Kate Moss was the thing we were looking at. That thinness, and that supermodel skinniness, for want of a better word,” she said.

Doireann told listeners that she struggled to get in a routine with her healthy lifestyle as she noted that Siobhan helped her adjust her mindset to achieve her goals.

She resumed training sessions with Siobhan after the pandemic and admitted that it took her the “guts of three months to finally grasp” the idea of completely changing her lifestyle and mindset.

Siobhan then recalled a time when Keith Duffy made an interesting point to her husband Paul.

“He said to Paul, ‘You have to look good for one girl. I have to look good for loads of people,’” she explained.

Doireann agreed as she responded: “That’s the thing. We can skirt around it and say, ‘It doesn’t matter,’ but, like, it does – self-esteem-wise, self-confidence-wise.”

The 31-year-old said her self-esteem issues came to the point where her sister had to step in and tell her to stop worrying about how she looked on screen.

But while she appreciated the gesture, Doireann still felt the same way.

“I’m not gonna lie, I felt a massive pressure to be at my fittest, healthiest, most confident physically so that then I could do a good job.”