Doireann Garrihy enjoys Paris trip with boyfriend after his alcoholism revelations

Doireann Garrihy is enamoured with Paris after jetting over to the City of Love with her comedian boyfriend Mark Mehigan.

The showbiz couple headed off on a romantic holiday together earlier this week and have been sharing snippets from their trip online over the past few days.

Doireann showed her Instagram followers what the pair have been up to since their arrival, which included a spot of sightseeing.

The RTÉ 2fm star and her beau visited the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame before taking a boat ride along the Seine.

After a day of playing tourist, Doireann posted a snap of her posing in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero at golden hour as many of her pals mused that she looked “very Parisian” in her black and white striped dress.

The pair also spent some time exploring the Le Marais neighbourhood and later paid a visit to Crazy Horse Paris to watch a cabaret show together.

“We had to”, Doireann wrote, adding a suggestive smirk emoji as she shared a snap of her wine glass, which had a pair of red lips printed on the front.

While in Paris, Mark and Doireann have enjoyed sampling the city’s finest eateries, including Parisian brasserie Chez Francis Paris, Ober Mamma, and health food joint Wild and the Moon.

The 31-year-old was so impressed with her stay in Paris that she even shared a sweet snap with her boyfriend and said: “If I say so myself, Paris suits us”.

It comes after stand-up comic Mark opened up about his battle with alcohol addiction and shared how he is taking sobriety “one day at a time”.

“I’m an alcoholic and I’m very, very, very grateful for every day that I’m sober,” he told Goss.ie recently.

“I try to choose my words carefully because I’m very nervous when talking about recovery, as you can probably tell, because my life has been saved by other people in addiction, literally, and all I can do is speak for myself and my own experiences.

“Everybody’s journey of addiction and everybody’s journey of recovery is totally different, so I’m by no means a spokesperson for addiction or for alcoholism.

“But I do think it’s interesting that this idea of an alcoholic being on a park bench, like a park bench can be anything, and I had f***ing several.

“I had several different park benches, the reality is the only thing that was separating me from the literal park bench was privilege.”

The Foxrock man celebrated one year of sobriety in October last year and gushed about the inadvertent way Doireann helped him on his addiction journey.

“Not to bring everything back to recovery but I texted one of my friends after our first date, and I was around 13 months sober, and I texted one of my friends and was like ‘that’s the first time in the last 13 months that I haven’t felt like an alcoholic’,” he explained.

“But yeah, at the end of the day none of that interferes with just how good things are with Doireann, and she is easily the greatest person that I’ve ever met.”