Doireann Garrihy confirms she has bought her first home

“A wild ride, but we’re homeowners!”

After being announced as RTÉ’s newest presenter of Dancing with the Stars, Doireann Garrihy shared more exciting news with her fans – she is officially a homeowner.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the Dubliner shared a video of her dancing in her new home alongside her beloved dog Bertie.

She captioned the video: “All I wanted for Christmas this year was a garden for Bertie… Christmas came early."

However, the radio star said the process of buying a home wasn’t easy.

"That makes it sound easy! It’s been a wild ride, but we’re homeowners,” she wrote.

"Now to turn a shell into a cosy spot for two (wait for him giving out to me about wanting to go outside)."

Fans, friends, and family of the radio star flocked to the comments to congratulate her on the exciting news.

Her actress sister Aoibhin Garrihy commented: "You got there. So, so excited for you… mission as chief interior advisor accepted."

While celebrity architect Dermot Bannon wrote: "Congratulations Doireann!!"

Doireann’s former co-host at Spin 1038 Marty Guilfoyle said: "So bloody wholesome, congrats."

It’s been an exciting few weeks for the 30-year-old after she was announced as RTÉ’s new presenter for Dancing with the Stars.

She joins Jennifer Zamparelli to present series six when it returns to our screens on RTÉ One in January.

"I am ecstatic to be joining the Dancing with the Stars family – the glitziest gang in town,” she said when the news was announced.

“This is a dream come true for me. I cannot wait to get going with the team. I never thought I’d say this but roll on the month of January.”