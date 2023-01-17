Doireann Garrihy confirms romance with ‘new boyfriend’ Mark Mehigan
The new Dancing With the Stars host was first linked to the Foxrock native in December.
Doireann Garrihy has officially confirmed her relationship with comedian Mark Mehigan in a sweet social media post.
The new Dancing With the Stars host was first linked to the Foxrock native in December after the pair enjoyed a stay at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow before Christmas.
Mark has previously hinted that they were dating in some cryptic social media posts, but Doireann finally lifted the lid on their romance during an Instagram Q&A on Monday evening.
One follower asked: “Have you a new BF? You mentioned Mark on the radio one day”.
Doireann responded by sharing a photo with her new beau, which was taken after one of his The Sunday Roast Christmas Special live gigs in Bello Bar, Dublin last month.
Giving a shoutout to her 2FM Breakfast co-hosts, Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan, the 30-year-old wrote: “Donncha and Carl were wondering why I amn’t as active in the work WhatsApp anymore so I had to tell them why (sic)”, adding a laughing emoji.
She later showed her followers a photo of her and Mark browsing in IKEA after someone messaged her saying they spotted her inside the Swedish furniture warehouse.
“I never believed people who said they did a DAY in IKEA. Turns out 2 hours covers 18% of the shop,” Doireann wrote, posting a mirror selfie in front of one of the store’s white wardrobes as Mark inspected its handles.
The Dubliner raised eyebrows last month when she teased that she was seeing someone following her breakup from ex-boyfriend Paddy Wilson, saying: “Romantic love wasn't part of my plan for 2023 but as all the best lyricists and poets will tell you, you can't plan for that kind of thing and that's all I'll say".
Read more
Mark later kept fans guessing when he shared snaps of Doireann’s beloved pup Bertie out for a walk before Doireann posted a carousel of festive snaps – which included a photo of the pair in front the Powerscourt Christmas tree.
"Sooooo you’re a couple then???” one excited fan commented.
Presenter pal James Kavanagh seemed to confirm the coupling, saying: “Hard launch complete.”
“Lovely to see you so happy.” another wrote.
"New man, new house, DWTS – 2023 is your year,” someone else added.
Today's Headlines
Brutal attack | Man (24) pleads guilty to Dublin axe murder of vulnerable pensioner Kwok Ping Cheng
'Blessed' | Dee Devlin throws lavish baby shower for sister Sarah at Black Forge Inn
period of madness | Clondalkin man (28) who stole €29k from employer over course of a month avoids jail
Knife Spree | Man (26) who went on drug-fuelled knife rampage through Finglas jailed for over seven years
maur details | Joey Essex says all he remembers about kiss with Maura Higgins ‘is her tongue down his throat’
Hero | Mourners told how Cork stabbing victim helped save six people from drowning when he was just 13
charged | Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch to face trial after high-speed crash left Ukrainian refugee injured
hospital scandal | Woman who lost mum after waiting hours for a hospital bed feared she would die on trolley
On your Marks | Doireann Garrihy confirms romance with ‘new boyfriend’ Mark Mehigan
Latest | Enoch Burke continues to attend school despite order and is confined to sectioned off corridor