Doireann Garrihy confirms romance with ‘new boyfriend’ Mark Mehigan

Doireann confirmed she was dating Mark during an Instagram Q&A this week

Doireann Garrihy has officially confirmed her relationship with comedian Mark Mehigan in a sweet social media post.

The new Dancing With the Stars host was first linked to the Foxrock native in December after the pair enjoyed a stay at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow before Christmas.

Mark has previously hinted that they were dating in some cryptic social media posts, but Doireann finally lifted the lid on their romance during an Instagram Q&A on Monday evening.

One follower asked: “Have you a new BF? You mentioned Mark on the radio one day”.

Doireann shared a photo from the couple's recent day out in IKEA

Doireann responded by sharing a photo with her new beau, which was taken after one of his The Sunday Roast Christmas Special live gigs in Bello Bar, Dublin last month.

Giving a shoutout to her 2FM Breakfast co-hosts, Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan, the 30-year-old wrote: “Donncha and Carl were wondering why I amn’t as active in the work WhatsApp anymore so I had to tell them why (sic)”, adding a laughing emoji.

She later showed her followers a photo of her and Mark browsing in IKEA after someone messaged her saying they spotted her inside the Swedish furniture warehouse.

“I never believed people who said they did a DAY in IKEA. Turns out 2 hours covers 18% of the shop,” Doireann wrote, posting a mirror selfie in front of one of the store’s white wardrobes as Mark inspected its handles.

The Dubliner raised eyebrows last month when she teased that she was seeing someone following her breakup from ex-boyfriend Paddy Wilson, saying: “Romantic love wasn't part of my plan for 2023 but as all the best lyricists and poets will tell you, you can't plan for that kind of thing and that's all I'll say".

Mark later kept fans guessing when he shared snaps of Doireann’s beloved pup Bertie out for a walk before Doireann posted a carousel of festive snaps – which included a photo of the pair in front the Powerscourt Christmas tree.

"Sooooo you’re a couple then???” one excited fan commented.

Presenter pal James Kavanagh seemed to confirm the coupling, saying: “Hard launch complete.”

“Lovely to see you so happy.” another wrote.

"New man, new house, DWTS – 2023 is your year,” someone else added.