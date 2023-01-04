Doireann Garrihy ‘confirms’ her relationship with comedian Mark Mehigan

Sparks fly just weeks after Doireann told the Sunday World that her only romance was with Dancing with Stars – her upcoming presenting gig set to start this Sunday.

Doireann Garrihy appears to have gone Instagram ‘official’ with comedian Mark Mehigan.

The RTÉ star (30) shared a sweet snap of the pair in front of a Christmas tree at a five-star hotel, seeming to confirm rumours of their relationship.

"This whole year I have just been focused on friends and enjoying myself and because of that I have struck a better balance of working hard but also enjoying myself,” she said.

Last week, a cryptic message on the star’s Instagram seemed to tell all: “Romantic love wasn't part of my plan for 2023 but as all the best lyricists and poets will tell you, you can't plan for that kind of thing and that's all I'll say.”

Fans first began to link the couple of comedians in December after Mark posted a picture of Doireann during a cosy hotel getaway.

Despite Doireann sharing a carousel of snaps of her Christmas celebrations, followers were invested in just one: the potential pair surrounded by lavish festive decorations.

"Sooooo you’re a couple then???” one excited fan commented.

Presenter pal James Kavanagh seemed to confirm the coupling, saying: “Hard launch complete.”

“Lovely to see you so happy.” another wrote.

"New man, new house, DWTS – 2023 is your year,” a fan added.

Another popped a question to fellow followers: “So we’ve all stalked Mark’s profile now yeah?”

Funny man Mark posted a solo pic in front of the same Christmas tree on his own Instagram, with James Kavanagh again taking to the comments to stir the pot and fan the flames of the rumoured love.

"Who took this pic?” he asked.

Mark joked: “I’m like a Doireann in the headlights.”

The Irish stars have been linked after Doireann split from her boyfriend of three years last March.

“Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t, there’s no point in dwelling on it,” the 2fm host told Evoke last summer.

She outlined her list for a potential love, saying: “I’m very busy and I love to be busy, so someone who is also busy and loves to be busy but when you have the downtime you can make the most of it.

“I mean personality-wise, someone who’s up for the craic and is kind.”

The star is set to co-host the upcoming season of Dancing with Stars with fellow RTÉ presenter Jennifer Zamparelli.