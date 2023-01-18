Doireann Garrihy becomes aunt again as sister Ailbhe welcomes baby boy

The RTÉ star has told baby Fionn that “we love you already” in the comments of her sister’s post introducing the newborn to the world.

Doireann Garrihy’s sister Ailbhe has welcomed a baby boy, making the Dancing with the Stars an aunt all over again.

Doireann is already an aunt to her eldest sister Aoibhín’s (36) three kids and Ailbhe’s (32) two boys.

Ailbhe – the middle child – took to Instagram to share an adorable black-and-white snap of her baby boy.

“Our smallest boy,” she wrote on Instagram. "Fionn Hehir made his appearance into the world on 16/01/2023 at 6.06pm.

"Looking just like his big brother Seán, we are so in love and feeling so blessed.”

Mum-of-two Ailbhe works for her parent’s company Dublin Bay Cruises, while eldest sister Aoibhín starred in Fair City and has since started up her own wellness company.

Baby of the bunch Doireann is two weeks into a new gig as co-host of Dancing with the Stars – and has recently confirmed she is dating comedian Mark Mehigan.

Doireann was first linked to the Foxrock native in December after the pair enjoyed a stay at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel in Co Wicklow before Christmas.

Despite Doireann sharing a carousel of snaps of her Christmas celebrations, followers were invested in just one: the potential pair surrounded by lavish festive decorations.

"Sooooo you’re a couple then???” one excited fan commented.

Presenter pal James Kavanagh seemed to confirm the coupling, saying: “Hard launch complete.”

“Lovely to see you so happy.” another wrote.

"New man, new house, DWTS – 2023 is your year,” a fan added.

Sparks flew just weeks after Doireann told the Sunday World that her only romance was with Dancing with Stars..

"This whole year I have just been focused on friends and enjoying myself and because of that I have struck a better balance of working hard but also enjoying myself,” she said.

A cryptic message on the star’s Instagram later seemed to tell all: “Romantic love wasn't part of my plan for 2023 but as all the best lyricists and poets will tell you, you can't plan for that kind of thing and that's all I'll say.”

The RTÉ radio host has since confirmed the coupling on Instagram, revealing she had to share the news with 2FM Breakfast co-presenters Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan,

“Donncha and Carl were wondering why I amn’t as active in the work WhatsApp anymore so I had to tell them why (sic),” she wrote, adding a laughing emoji.