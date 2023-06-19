Doireann Garrihy admits boyfriend Mark Mehigan was ‘too nervous’ to kiss her at first

The broadcaster revealed that her beau was “too nervous” to kiss her, leading her to go “in for the kill” on their second date.

Doireann Garrihy has opened up about the early days of her relationship with comedian Mark Mehigan.

The broadcaster revealed that her beau was “too nervous” to kiss her, leading her to go “in for the kill” on their second date.

The couple joined forces once again on the latest episode of Doireann’s new podcast, Doireann and Friends, to tell the tale and recalled how Doireann got lost when she was trying to find Mark’s apartment for the first time.

"We went for a walk for our first date. So I drive outside your apartment and we go for a walk around the Glasthule area, and then we had breakfast,” Doireann explained.

"You didn’t give me a kiss when you walked me back to the car and I was like, 'Grand, that’s fine…' So nothing happened.

"But it was a great first date apart from that."

Mark chimed in, saying: “It was a very powerful first date.

"When we met, it was lashing rain when you came over first, before we went on the walk, it was torrential…

"And I had to go out and find you because, weirdly enough, you couldn’t find the apartment even with Google Maps.

"I had to go out and find you and bring you into the apartment. There was an energy in the room."

However, Doireann revealed that the pair eventually shared their first kiss the next time they met up.

“We went on our second date, it was very obvious that we needed to have a kiss.

"But it was very obvious that you were too nervous to do it, so I just went in for the kill,” she said.

It comes after Doireann admitted that her friends had tried to warn her off Mark when they first started dating and had a “100 per strike rate of ‘don’t go near him’.”

Mark told podcast listeners last week: “They, all by the way, warned you off me… apparently f**k boy vibes, which is mental.”

When Mark asked Doireann for the definition of a f**k boy vibe, she responded: “Because you’re going to f*ck me over. You’re good looking, talented, funny, confident and you were not afraid to go straight in with the voice notes and stuff. That was the vibe, so they were like ‘be careful’, which they had to do. It’s their job.

“But I’ve a good radar with this and I was like I think you’re overreacting; I think you need to let me live. They were like ‘Ok. Well, we’ll pick up the pieces when we need to.’”