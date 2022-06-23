DJ Shane Codd went from living with granny with no Wi-Fi to performing to thousands

"I had been living in Dublin with my nanny and doing an internship with Citroen car company who we were supplying cars to the dealers"

Young Irish DJ Shane Codd became a superstar in the making during lockdown with the release of his global hit, Get Out My Head.

The track was number one on the UK airplay chart from January to June of last year, as well as making the charts in Europe and America.

Suddenly Codd became one of the most sought-after dance remixers in modern music, spinning his magic on tracks for top acts such as the UK's chart-toppers Little Mix, Becky Hill, Ann-Marie, Ellie Goulding and The Wanted, plus Irish sensation Lyra.

But while his career in music was taking off into the stratosphere, Shane saw it all unfolding from his bedroom in Bailieborough, Co Cavan, where he spent lockdown at the home he shared with his mother, Alison, and sister, Shauna.

Now based in London where he lives in an apartment overlooking The O2 arena, Shane (25) told of the thrills he experienced when the lockdowns ended and he was free to perform live, including a gig with Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

Shane and his mum Alison

"My third ever gig was in front of 10,000 people," Shane tells the Sunday World. "This is what I've always wanted to do and I'm happy to be finally doing it now. And it was great to go out and do gigs all over Ireland because the support there has been phenomenal from the get-go.

"When the nightclubs opened up properly in February I started touring around Ireland playing everywhere that I would have loved to have done when lockdown was on. I've been meeting people that supported me since the start and they were showing me messages they sent me when I was starting out.

"During lockdown I used to have people saying to me, 'Your track [Get Out My Head] is getting me through the lockdown here. I was upset and I feel like this song is helping me get the stuff out of my head.' I got a lot of messages like that.

"Now I'm meeting those people in person and the craic I've been having going around the country playing in venues in cities such as Limerick, Cork and Galway has been brilliant. I love going around the country because Ireland is my home and the support people are showing me is unreal."

Looking back on the last couple of years, Codd says he has mixed feelings about the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

"I wasn't that frustrated by it because I was so grateful for everything that was happening in my music career," Shane reflects. "For all I know it mightn't have happened if it wasn't for lockdown because I had a lot of free time to work on music.

"I had been living in Dublin with my nanny and doing an internship with Citroen car company who we were supplying cars to the dealers. There were no new cars coming into the country, so that work stopped or slowed down.

"I then moved back to my home in Bailieborough, where my mother and sister live, because there was no Wi-Fi in my nanny's house, and I just concentrated on the music."

Shane, who performed in front of 15,000 at Belsonic in Belfast on Friday with Tiesto, Joel Corry and Connor Coates, has a hectic summer schedule, including a promotional tour around America.

"I'm doing a tour on June 23 to New York, Orlando, Los Angeles, Arizona and lots of other places because, thankfully, my tracks have been doing very well over there. I've had three number ones on the US dance radio chart.

"I'm bringing my cousin, Sean, with me for company because he's someone I get along with and is a similar age to me. I'm also bringing my mam and sister over to join us in Los Angeles.

"One of my big ambitions is to clear my mother's mortgage when I'm in a financial position to do that because I owe so much to her. Mam is my number one supporter."

Shane Codd's new track is called Love Me Or Let Me Go and features a Whitney Houston sample.